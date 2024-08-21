Night 2 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention once again featured empowering speeches from some of the most beloved figures in the party that no doubt had a certain convicted felon down in Florida flinging ketchup all over the walls. Here are just a few of the highlights…

A roll call that felt like a circuit party 🪩

The DNC roll call makes the RNC roll call look like _______. pic.twitter.com/gvggetvoqw — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 21, 2024

Lil Jon emceed and DJ Cassidy laid down a different track for each state and territory listed during the roll call to nominate Kamala Harris for President, including songs by some of our favorite queer artists and icons like Chappell Roan, Demi Lovato, Whitney Houston, the B-52’s, and more.

Not one but two packed stadiums

Holy shit this is Milwaukee right now for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. The same place Republicans had their convention. And the Democratic convention is going on the same time in Chicago!



pic.twitter.com/4cKxKg5usu — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 21, 2024

Why fill up just one stadium when you can pack two? As Democrats celebrated at the United Center in Chicago, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz held a joint celebration 80 miles away in Milwaukee, at the same arena where the RNC was held last month. And that, friends, is what they call a flex. 💪

Tammy Duckworth VS “Cadet Bone Spurs”

Sen. @TammyDuckworth: I went to war to protect America's rights and freedoms so I take it personally when a five-time draft dodging coward like Donald Trump tries to take away my rights and freedoms. In November, we'll send a message to old Cadet Bone Spurs, stay out of our… pic.twitter.com/RMXoXJ7Msc — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 21, 2024

The retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel and Illinois senator laid into draft-dodging Donald Trump (a.k.a. “Cadet Bone Spurs”) as only she could in a brief but biting five-minute speech that also slammed Republicans for their attacks on IVF.

Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama

The forever FLOTUS gave an inspiring and emotional 20-minute speech that, honestly, if you haven’t seen yet, you must. (Watch it here.) It will no doubt go down in history as one of her best. Mrs. Obama and her ponytail had everyone in tears and on their feet, but the moment that got the loudest response was when she politely informed racist Donald Trump that “the job he’s currently seeking just might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama walks out at the DNC:



every Black woman and gay man in America:



?? COME ON, PONYTAIL!!!! YAASS PONYTAIL! pic.twitter.com/olrQGK45TL — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) August 21, 2024

Barack Obama‘s message of hope

The moment that will haunt Trump til his last breath. pic.twitter.com/a9wkHqxE8M — Brian McBride (@BrianDMcBride) August 21, 2024

20 years after he made his national debut at the 2004 DNC, the 44th President of the United States took the stage once again last night and gave a powerful speech about hope, unity, accepting each other’s differences, and moving forward together. He also worked in a few jabs at Donald Trump, including an aside about the ex-president’s “weird obsession with crowd sizes” which included an impromptu hand gesture that did not go unnoticed by the crowd.

