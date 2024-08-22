It was another night of passionate speeches and powerful moments at Night 3 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago last night. Here are just a few of the highlights…

Coach Walz’s former student had the gays parched…

hot guy formally coached by Tim Walz, save me…



save me hot guy formally coached by Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/lmPbblXkAE — grant???? (@urdadssidepiece) August 22, 2024

This guy’s DMs must be blowing up right now. 😅

Mayor Pete (a.k.a. That guy “you might recognize from Fox News”)

“I’m Pete Buttigieg, and you might recognize me from Fox News,” the 42-year-old Transportation Secretary joked at the top of his speech. And that pretty much sums up who Mayor Pete is: funny, charismatic, and not afraid to face enemy fire. Throughout his eight minute remarks, the U.S. Navy veteran lodged harsh criticisms at convicted felon Donald Trump and his weird running mate, JD Vance, calling the VP wannabe “one of those guys who thinks if you don’t live the life he has in mind for you, then you don’t count.”

Oprah‘s shoutout to the childless cat community in America

I’m screaming at the DNC cutting to this random woman when Oprah made a “childless cat lady” comment. taking a page from Wendy Williams’ cameraman lol pic.twitter.com/uzBV6f0luN — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) August 22, 2024

Oprah, dressed from head to toe in the bipartisan color purple, gave a rousing speech aimed at Independents, undecided voters, and childless cat ladies, urging them to “choose common sense over nonsense” by casting their ballots for “Kamalaaaaa!” 🐈

Sheila E. and John Legend brought down the house

Shortly before Tim Walz took the stage to accept the party’s nomination for Vice President, longtime LGBTQ+ ally and music icon Sheila E. turned the evening into a full-fledged rock concert when she joined John Legend and a talented group of musicians on stage to perform Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” as a tribute to Minnesota, Walz’s home state.

All the childless cat ladies in America became Gus Walz’s adoptive aunties

You know you’ve done well as a parent when your kids are as proud of you as Gus and Hope are of Tim Walz. “That’s my dad.” No three words better describe our next Vice President. pic.twitter.com/zNOyBjo5Fy — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 22, 2024

And then there was Gus.

As Tim Walz gave his acceptance speech, he thanked his family–wife Gwen, daughter Hope, and son Gus–calling them his “entire world.” At that moment, Gus, who is neurodivergent and has ADHD, anxiety, and a nonverbal learning disorder, became overcome with emotion. With tears of pride in his eyes, he stood up and shouted “That’s my dad!” And just like that, the 17-year-old healed the nation and may have single-handedly delivered us from a second Trump presidency.

