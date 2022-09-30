Nikki Blonsky announces engagement to proud nonbinary partner

Good morning, indeed!
Hairspray alum and resident camp icon Nikki Blonsky has been engaging with fans for years, especially since her Cameo Renaissance™ back in 2019. Now, it looks like it’s time for a little engagement of her own.
The actress shared her fiancé reveal on Instagram, showing off her partner and her brand new bling in one go.
The pair are entirely too precious:
View this post on Instagram
We can hear the bells!
Related: ‘Hairspray’ actress Nikki Blonsky dishes on Zac Efron’s kissing skills
Blonsky and nonbinary now-fiancé Hailey Jo Jenson first went online official this past June, sharing a cute pair of hers and theirs Pride selfies.
The former posted alongside an endorsement for her partner’s Etsy shop:
View this post on Instagram
While the latter kept it simple, with a quick “Happy Pride!”:
View this post on Instagram
Related: Nikki Blonsky felt community with her LGBTQ+ fans even before she came out
The star had her official closet door bustdown moment in June of 2020. In the very subtle video, she danced and lipsynced on her lawn to Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out”.
Honestly, it was kind of giving drag lipsync:
@therealnikkiblonsky Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay! #pride #imcomingout #hairspray ♬ I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross
Not that Blonsky is any stranger to a drag lipsync! The year before, the singer had opened up DragCon Los Angeles with a stirring performance of “Good Morning Baltimore” — though it was modified to “Good Morning DragCon”. Once again, camp icon!
Though she didn’t end up with Zac Efron, a future she once rooted for publicly on the Wendy Williams show mid-Zanessa, we’re sure she’s much happier with her current love.
One Comment
Donston
This is one of the rare times when I get slightly irritated by identities. I had to click on the article and look this person up to realize that they’re a bio female and is female-presenting despite embracing a non-binary identity. It is odd how they push lesbian and gay couples, trans couples, cis-trans couples as “queer”, whether one of those people embrace a non-binary identity or not. Yet, when it’s a “straight”, cis couple and one of the partners embraces “non-binary” it’s not usually viewed as a queer couple. The rules do get muddled.
But yeah, congrats to them.