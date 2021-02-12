Nikki Haley does complete 180, distances herself from Trump, says “Like, I’m disgusted!”

In a clunky and transparent attempt to position herself for a 2024 presidential run, former Trump devotee Nikki Haley has thrown her old boss under the bus.

The former UN ambassador sat down with Politico to talk about how she’s become, like, so “disgusted” by the ex-president, who she used to consider one of the greatest leaders, if not the greatest leader, in American history.

“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she said. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

That’s a far cry from what she said in 2019, when Trump told four Democratic members of Congress, all women of color, to “go back” to their countries, and Haley said she could “appreciate where he’s coming from.”

Or that other time in 2019, when she praised him on the Today show for being “truthful” and “great to work with” and that she “never had any concern on whether he could handle the job ever.”

Or that time at the 2020 RNC, when she complimented his exceptional leadership and called him “a godsend” to America.

Related: Nikki Haley’s Sunday lunch was completely ruined after she was heckled by gay people

In her interview with Politico, Haley also had harsh words to say about Trump’s attacks on her old buddy, the vehemently homophobic ex-VP Mike Pence.

“When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” she said, referring to Trump calling Pence a coward for not defying the Constitution and then sending an angry mob to hang him. “Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He’s been nothing but a good friend of that man.”

She went on to say she is “so disappointed” by the way Trump treated Pence at the end of their four year working relationship.

“Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

As for Trump’s political future, Haley doesn’t think he has one.

“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture,” she said. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”

“I think he’s going to find himself further and further isolated,” she added. “I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him.”

“I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”

Last August, Haley was dragged on social media when she took to Twitter to blast the Popcorn Factory for not delivering popcorn to her nephew’s birthday party on time.

Ok @PopcornFactory two messed up birthday orders missed delivery dates with no explanation. First time I gave you the benefit of the doubt. Second one tells me not to buy from you again. #DisappointedNephew — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 10, 2020

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.