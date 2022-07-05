Nikki Haley’s attempt to attack Biden backfires spectacularly and people “can’t get over the stupidity”

Former Gov. Nikki Haley graduated with an accounting degree from Clemson University, but she may want to take a few refresher courses if she ever hopes to balance any books.
The Republican politician was attempting to slam President Biden over inflation, an issue facing economies around the world. It didn’t go so well.
Haley posted a list of grocery items commonly found at 4th of July barbecues, like watermelon, hotdogs, bread, soda, condiments and ice cream.
Titled “Joe Biden‘s Inconvenience Store” and posted with the hashtag #Bidenflation, the list featured the percentages each item has gone up in price due to inflation. Then those percentages were added up, claiming American families are paying 67% more for the groceries.
Except… that’s not how math works.
For example, if you found a cute pair of sunglasses for 20% off and a hat for 15% off, you did not, in fact, save 35% off the total price.
Haley has since deleted the tweet (definitely the right move), but not before screenshots started making the rounds on social media.
Here’s what folks are saying:
She has an ACCOUNTING degree 😭 pic.twitter.com/69gX6kGJJX
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) July 4, 2022
Oh, @NikkiHaley, this pains me deeply as a former math teacher. I expect that people striving for leadership positions should be able to handle the basics. Item A cost $6 then increased 10%. Item B was $4 then increased 25 %. Old total $10. New total $11.60. Total increase: 16%
— Mark Sefton (@seftonm) July 3, 2022
From trump U?
— Chico Churruflo (@TheMansChico) July 4, 2022
I suck at math and even I can tell you what went wrong here @NikkiHaley !
You have an accounting degree? Trump University? Lol… https://t.co/3EHeKjvQk4
— *GMQ* SUSAN 🇺🇲♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) July 4, 2022
It’s adorable that Nikki Haley thinks she still has a chance.
But considering this is how she does math, maybe she truly believes.
But just to be clear:
It’s not you Nikki.
It will never be you. https://t.co/ZCabE7x6ya
— Steve Marmel 💉💉💉💉 (@Marmel) July 4, 2022
— jedi57 (@Jedijim57) July 4, 2022
What happened to this Tweet? As a former math teacher, I am appalled that you don’t know common and simple mathematics. pic.twitter.com/NgZxt7fMpU
— Derek Hutchins (@drockhutch) July 4, 2022
And to think, @GOP are banning math books. @NikkiHaley is this the new math your party is teaching? pic.twitter.com/JfrwjgUi2H
— Edward Heil (@EdwardHeil1) July 4, 2022
I actually have to laugh at how ignorant she is, as she attempts to make a point and fails 5th grade mathmatics🤣🤣🤣
Using her special math, my cookout is up over 468%.
The actual average is about $30 more this year than last for practically the same items feeding 21 people.
— Tom 🌊💞🍀😷💙📍President Biden/Harris 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Ahtrau) July 4, 2022
It certainly is a good thing @NikkiHaley deleted this tweet, else I might feel the need to point out her maths don’t math. 😏 pic.twitter.com/5rAxIdrSEv
— happysnarkygal2 (@happysnarkygal2) July 4, 2022
I’ve been thinking an inflationary climate is time to bring back basic economics, but Nikki Haley can’t even do routine math. pic.twitter.com/SgzU6FXNnF
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 4, 2022
Us, accountants, realizing that Nikki Haley was an accountant and even a CFO:
(We suggest Nikki Haley and Paul Koretz join our financial education classes to learn more about basic math and accounting) https://t.co/stygjghPlg pic.twitter.com/cDSPgdgQna
— Kenneth Mejia, CPA (@kennethmejiaLA) July 4, 2022
Looks like @NikkiHaley ran the math by @RepBoebert before posting.
Could these people get any fucking dumber? pic.twitter.com/vHHniYm9AD
— bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) July 4, 2022
I just can’t get over the stupidity of this tweet. Anyone think our problems will be solved (or even helped) by the people who think this is how math works? Can some reporter please press @NikkiHaley and ask wtf she was thinking? pic.twitter.com/HD0O59LNUZ
— bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) July 4, 2022
17 Comments
Cam
The bar is so low for Republicans, even the “Smart” ones are like this.
Mario
Democrats and leftists: You can’t escape reality forever.
CIVIQS poll (07-03-2022):
Joe Biden has the LOWEST approval rating of any president in history.
Approval rating: 30%
Disapproval rating: 62%
Harvard/Harris poll (07-05-22):
If the presidential election were held today:
Ron DeSantis: 52%
Joe Biden: 39%
Ron DeSantis: 54%
Kamala Harris: 37%
Ron DeSantis: 58%
Pete Buttigieg: 32%
DeSantis 2024!
friendlymcface
Keep DeSantis and Nikki Haley and take your troll ass to #fauxnews.
WillParkinson
Ooh, more triggering! So fun to watch.
still_onthemark
Democrats will keep control of the Senate in Nov. 2022 thanks to Republican overreach on abortion and the many, many, many idiotic things they say and tweet. Such as this tweet from Haley.
ZzBomb
YouGov latest polls says the Dems are polling higher ahead of the midterms than the Republicans. So idk why you care so much about the presidential elections that’s still over 2 years away.
Steve9999
Mrs. DeSantis..is that you????????
Cam
Awwww, @Mario, you haven’t sounded this panicked since you were screaming about the red wave coming in 2020, then Repubilcans proceeded to lose both houses of Congress and the White House.
white-queer-african
Cupcake Mario. The one and only with 14 other screennames! Sweetheart do us all a favor. Put a rocket in your fake p*zzy, light it and just FO.
PoetDaddy
Isn’t it time for you to die already?
KyleMichelSullivan
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha…thank you for the beast laugh I’ve had all week, and more proof Republicans are not just evil, they’re idiots.
inbama
Mario, Mario,
The article was about Nikki Haley deleting a tweet that made her a laughing stock.
Why are you desperately trying to change the subject?
sgonnell877
Mario thinks Casey DeSantis (the Gov’s wife) is Hispanic when she is in fact whiter than white lol. So who knows?
MystiRivers
The overall cost of the items went up year over year so her math is off but her ultimate point is correct.
Den
No it is not. Her point was implicit in her idiotic math, and in the fiction of blaming world wide inflation, easily attributed to its proper causes, to Biden. I guess you are simply as stupid as she is.
And by the way, everyone here is getting really tired of heterosexual scumbags like you coming here to push an anti LGBT agenda. We know who has our back and it is not Haley, or Desantis, or Bobert or Trump or any of those corrupt dullards.
Go peddle your idiocy on Truth Social where it will pass as genius.
KyleMichelSullivan
I agree with Den.
Just.my.opinion
Mario, I’m sure that there is someplace where your words of wisdom will be appreciated. This is not it!