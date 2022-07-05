Nikki Haley’s attempt to attack Biden backfires spectacularly and people “can’t get over the stupidity”

Former Gov. Nikki Haley graduated with an accounting degree from Clemson University, but she may want to take a few refresher courses if she ever hopes to balance any books.

The Republican politician was attempting to slam President Biden over inflation, an issue facing economies around the world. It didn’t go so well.

Haley posted a list of grocery items commonly found at 4th of July barbecues, like watermelon, hotdogs, bread, soda, condiments and ice cream.

Related: Nikki Haley roasted after talking about potential 2024 run for president

Titled “Joe Biden‘s Inconvenience Store” and posted with the hashtag #Bidenflation, the list featured the percentages each item has gone up in price due to inflation. Then those percentages were added up, claiming American families are paying 67% more for the groceries.

Except… that’s not how math works.

For example, if you found a cute pair of sunglasses for 20% off and a hat for 15% off, you did not, in fact, save 35% off the total price.

Haley has since deleted the tweet (definitely the right move), but not before screenshots started making the rounds on social media.

Here’s what folks are saying:

She has an ACCOUNTING degree 😭 pic.twitter.com/69gX6kGJJX — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) July 4, 2022

Oh, @NikkiHaley, this pains me deeply as a former math teacher. I expect that people striving for leadership positions should be able to handle the basics. Item A cost $6 then increased 10%. Item B was $4 then increased 25 %. Old total $10. New total $11.60. Total increase: 16% — Mark Sefton (@seftonm) July 3, 2022

From trump U? — Chico Churruflo (@TheMansChico) July 4, 2022

I suck at math and even I can tell you what went wrong here @NikkiHaley !

You have an accounting degree? Trump University? Lol… https://t.co/3EHeKjvQk4 — *GMQ* SUSAN 🇺🇲♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) July 4, 2022

It’s adorable that Nikki Haley thinks she still has a chance.

But considering this is how she does math, maybe she truly believes.

But just to be clear:

It’s not you Nikki.

It will never be you. https://t.co/ZCabE7x6ya — Steve Marmel 💉💉💉💉 (@Marmel) July 4, 2022

What happened to this Tweet? As a former math teacher, I am appalled that you don’t know common and simple mathematics. pic.twitter.com/NgZxt7fMpU — Derek Hutchins (@drockhutch) July 4, 2022

And to think, @GOP are banning math books. @NikkiHaley is this the new math your party is teaching? pic.twitter.com/JfrwjgUi2H — Edward Heil (@EdwardHeil1) July 4, 2022

I actually have to laugh at how ignorant she is, as she attempts to make a point and fails 5th grade mathmatics🤣🤣🤣 Using her special math, my cookout is up over 468%. The actual average is about $30 more this year than last for practically the same items feeding 21 people. — Tom 🌊💞🍀😷💙📍President Biden/Harris 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Ahtrau) July 4, 2022

It certainly is a good thing @NikkiHaley deleted this tweet, else I might feel the need to point out her maths don’t math. 😏 pic.twitter.com/5rAxIdrSEv — happysnarkygal2 (@happysnarkygal2) July 4, 2022

I’ve been thinking an inflationary climate is time to bring back basic economics, but Nikki Haley can’t even do routine math. pic.twitter.com/SgzU6FXNnF — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 4, 2022

Us, accountants, realizing that Nikki Haley was an accountant and even a CFO: (We suggest Nikki Haley and Paul Koretz join our financial education classes to learn more about basic math and accounting) https://t.co/stygjghPlg pic.twitter.com/cDSPgdgQna — Kenneth Mejia, CPA (@kennethmejiaLA) July 4, 2022

Looks like @NikkiHaley ran the math by @RepBoebert before posting. Could these people get any fucking dumber? pic.twitter.com/vHHniYm9AD — bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) July 4, 2022