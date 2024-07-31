Nina West & Sapphira Cristál share who’s on their Naughty List in celebration of Christmas In July

We’re getting into the dog days of summer, and in the wise words of Jorgeous… “It’s so muggy out here!“
But we know just the thing to cool you down: How about a little Christmas In July celebration? We may be months away from the actual holiday, but who says we can’t start getting festive and gay right now?
Later this year, Santa’s pulling out all stops with the biggest-ever, 10th anniversary A Drag Queen Christmas Tour, and festive drag-stravaganza which will travel the U.S. and Canada from November 13 to December 23.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9‘s Double Diamond-winning queen Nina West will be the tour’s hostest with the mostest for the U.S. leg, and she’s bringing along with her a gag-worthy roster of Santa’s little helpers, including: her All Stars 9 sisters Roxxxy Andrews and winner Angeria Paris VanMicheals, All Stars 8 champion Jimbo, Season 16 runner-up Sapphira Cristál, Season 15 crowned queen Sasha Colby, Canada’s Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes, plus Crystal Methyd, Lady Camden, Plane Jane, and Plasma.
Wow, we must’ve been extra nice this year!
Tickets for Murray & Peter Present A Drag Queen Christmas 10th Anniversary Tour are on sale right now, and we’re already counting down on our advent calendar. In anticipation, Queerty snagged some time with Nina West and Sapphira Cristál for a little Christmas In July fun, so read on below for what these congenial queens have in store for the tour, why they think the yuletide is so gay, and who’s on their Nice & Naughty lists so far this year…