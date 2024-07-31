Nina West & Sapphira Cristál share who’s on their Naughty List in celebration of Christmas In July

We know it’s still summer, but what are you most looking forward to about the 10th anniversary of the A Drag Queen Christmas tour this holiday season?

Sapphira Cristál: I’m looking forward to touring with some of my favorite drag queens ever!

Nina West: Listen, there is nothing that says Christmas more than spending it with a bunch of drag queens all decked out for the holiday season, wigs filled with tinsel and their costumes shining like a tree on 34th street! I love the chance to tour the country and celebrate the season from stop to stop. Audiences are just ready for some levity and warmth by the time we get to December, and this show brings it every single season.

What makes Christmastime the gayest time of the year?

Sapphira: Christmas is the epitome of extra—the glitter, the tinsel, the over-the-top production value, and the daddy in the big red suit!

Nina: HELLO! The decorations! And then when you add drag queens to the mix – just stir and you have the most FABULOUS time of the year. Sorry, Mr Andy Williams, but you’ve been retired!

In celebration of “Christmas In July,” who—or what—is on your Nice List so far this year and why?

Sapphira: My fans are all on my Nice List! They have been so sweet, supportive, and compassionate, and they have made my year extremely special!

Nina: The Nice List is filled with people registered and ready to VOTE! And Chappell Roan of course.

And, lastly… you know we had to ask: Who’s on the Naughty List?

Sapphira: On my Naughty List? People who choose to involve themselves in other people’s business—like grown-*ss men trying to make choices for women’s bodies. Or those who want queer people to do their nails, their hair, and their makeup but don’t want them to have rights. And finally: people who live without kindness and compassion.

Nina: The Naughty List is filled up with people who have lost the idea that we all have the right to coexist together. No, no m’aam. We are all here to thrive and dream and be. And I hope people can readjust their goals to see us ALL having the chance and the freedoms to celebrate and to love and be who we are!

