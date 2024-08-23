Undoubtedly, the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago was a star-studded affair.

Over four nights, the convention hosted high-profile politicians like Pete Buttigieg, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton, alongside celebs like P!nk, Oprah Winfrey, and even “Twink and a Redhead.”

But when Kamala Harris exited the stage on the final night amidst thundering applause and thousands of balloons, one guest appearance remained unrealized.

Yes, we’re talking about Beyoncé, and the girls are maaaad!

Kamala Harris shares first ad for her Presidential campaign, featuring Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom.’pic.twitter.com/N0fDFjMZcB — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2024

It all started on Thursday morning after reports surfaced that a big “surprise guest” would make an appearance after a 30-minute opening was added to the lineup.

Considering Harris’s campaign quickly adopted the triumphant Lemonade track “Freedom” as its theme song, rumors began to spread that it was none other than Beyoncé.

Of course, it didn’t help that the convention’s house band was recorded rehearsing some of the singer’s tunes, and White House Political Director Emmy Ruiz mysteriously tweeted a bee emoji — a seeming reference to the Beyhive.

? — Emmy Ruiz (@emmyruiz) August 22, 2024

Still, things really took a turn around 8 PM ET — mere hours before Harris took the stage — when TMZ exclusively reported that Bey was performing.

The internet was buzzing, the gays were tuning in en masse, and social media was popping off… until Bey’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, dispelled the rumor on Instagram.

“At home watching and anticipating the VP’s historic speech,” she wrote. “Focus on the win and register to vote. Do not report rumors. FOCUS.”

Eventually, the oft-accurate gossip rag returned to Twitter X with its tail between its legs, admitting, “We got this one wrong.” BOO!

To quote the great Beyonce: We gotta lay our cards down, down, down … we got this one wrong. — TMZ (@TMZ) August 23, 2024

As sources later told Deadline, the 30-minute gap was “padding” to ensure the convention finished on time.

Still, that didn’t stop Gay Twitter X and Beyoncé fans from going off with their own theories and memes.

And hey, if this was all a ruse to get the LGBTQ+ community and Bey’s stans to tune into Harris’ speech, we’ve got to admit that it worked.

Starting a rumor that a surprise guest was coming and that it would be Beyonce to get viewership up… DNC give your publicist a raise — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) August 23, 2024

Beyoncé riding home from the DNC after changing her mind in the parking lot: pic.twitter.com/pYWcetwKHP — AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) August 23, 2024

to whoever started the Beyoncé as dnc special guest rumour pic.twitter.com/y59dLZziZZ — T (@teewatterss) August 23, 2024

“Beyonce is in the building! Then again, she might not be.” pic.twitter.com/MjlOCUaALr — Alex (@aaferiat) August 23, 2024

Perhaps the real surprise guests were the friends we made along the way.

Nevertheless, we know one person who likely wasn’t disappointed by the flop Beyoncé rumor.

According to Rolling Stone, Donald Trump recently received a cease-and-desist letter from the Cowboy Carter singer for unauthorized use of her music in a campaign video. LOL.

Check out more hilarious reactions to Beyoncé’s not-so-surprise appearance below.

to whoever started the rumor of Beyonce performing at the DNC pic.twitter.com/a7UoTFXRCZ — fem top (@gayandold) August 23, 2024

Imagine showing up for a Beyoncé concert and seeing Leon Panetta — Phil’s Wins ?? (@philipjonathn) August 23, 2024

The lady who sings “fight song” backstage finding out people think Beyonce is performing: pic.twitter.com/w8e8bMRmAL — gjörk (@mixedfruit_) August 23, 2024

me: beyonce you have to go perform at the convention



beyonce: no i want you to keep telling me baseball players you remember from the 90s



me: ok if you insist. edgardo alfonzo — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) August 23, 2024

me if beyoncé actually shows up pic.twitter.com/SzB7MPKFF2 — chase. (@cfree94) August 23, 2024

george bush, taylor swift, and beyoncé finding out they’re performing at the DNC together pic.twitter.com/WG6swiCzVS — Guilty as Slade? ? (@Jesse_bslade) August 22, 2024

Beyonce at home reading all the tweets about Beyonce performing. ??#DNC2024CHICAGO #DNC pic.twitter.com/SuyeLNlxHy — Listen To The Black Gay Agenda On Spotify (@ItsMicahB) August 23, 2024