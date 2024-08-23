Undoubtedly, the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago was a star-studded affair.
Over four nights, the convention hosted high-profile politicians like Pete Buttigieg, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton, alongside celebs like P!nk, Oprah Winfrey, and even “Twink and a Redhead.”
But when Kamala Harris exited the stage on the final night amidst thundering applause and thousands of balloons, one guest appearance remained unrealized.
Politics, but make it gay!
Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!
Yes, we’re talking about Beyoncé, and the girls are maaaad!
It all started on Thursday morning after reports surfaced that a big “surprise guest” would make an appearance after a 30-minute opening was added to the lineup.
Considering Harris’s campaign quickly adopted the triumphant Lemonade track “Freedom” as its theme song, rumors began to spread that it was none other than Beyoncé.
Of course, it didn’t help that the convention’s house band was recorded rehearsing some of the singer’s tunes, and White House Political Director Emmy Ruiz mysteriously tweeted a bee emoji — a seeming reference to the Beyhive.
Still, things really took a turn around 8 PM ET — mere hours before Harris took the stage — when TMZ exclusively reported that Bey was performing.
The internet was buzzing, the gays were tuning in en masse, and social media was popping off… until Bey’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, dispelled the rumor on Instagram.
“At home watching and anticipating the VP’s historic speech,” she wrote. “Focus on the win and register to vote. Do not report rumors. FOCUS.”
Eventually, the oft-accurate gossip rag returned to
As sources later told Deadline, the 30-minute gap was “padding” to ensure the convention finished on time.
Still, that didn’t stop Gay
And hey, if this was all a ruse to get the LGBTQ+ community and Bey’s stans to tune into Harris’ speech, we’ve got to admit that it worked.
Perhaps the real surprise guests were the friends we made along the way.
Nevertheless, we know one person who likely wasn’t disappointed by the flop Beyoncé rumor.
According to Rolling Stone, Donald Trump recently received a cease-and-desist letter from the Cowboy Carter singer for unauthorized use of her music in a campaign video. LOL.
Check out more hilarious reactions to Beyoncé’s not-so-surprise appearance below.