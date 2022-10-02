No homo, but Twitter agrees that “No homo” is ridiculous

You’ve heard it before. “I love you, man. No homo.”

Or, “I just bought my Bros ticket. No homo.”

Or, “Dude, your glutes are massive. No homo.”

Yes, straight men—especially those insecure in their sexuality—tend to use “no homo” as punctuation, as one Urban Dictionary definition points out: “A term used by many men after every sentence so everyone knows they’re straight”

Other tongue-in-cheek Urban Dictionary definitions suggest that men who utter “no homo” tend to do some pretty homo things. “‘No homo’ is the magic phrase men utter when undertaking task[s] that are gay, so that they may ward it off,” one reads. “When a man sucks his homie’s d*ck, he must always say no homo, or both will become third level mega gay.”

Slate covered the origin of the term in 2009, after Kanye West dropped a “no homo” in a featured verse on the Jay-Z track “Run This Town.” (And this was the same Kanye West who lamented in a 2005 MTV interview that “everyone in hip-hop discriminates against gay people.”)

As Slate’s Jonah Weiner reported, “no homo” originated in East Harlem slang in the 1990s before early-2000s tracks by rappers like Cam’ron and Lil Wayne popularized the phrase.

Weiner, however, theorized that the no-homo phenomenon in rap music was “helping to make hip-hop a gayer place” in that it “allows, implicitly, that rap is a place where gayness can in fact be expressed by the guy on the mic, not just scorned in others.”

And in a 2014 essay for The Guardian, Carmen Cruz opined that while a straight man using “no homo” as a disclaimer is “inherently homophobic and heterosexist,” it’s also a sign that that same man is “expressing himself emotionally, which boys and men are generally taught not to do.”

The phrase has also become the subject of academic discourse. In research published in the journal Sex Roles in 2019, for example, C.J. Pascoe of the University of Oregon and Sara Diefendorf of the University of Washington suggested that the phrase “no homo” is “a gendered epithet that conveys cultural norms about masculinity … primarily used by men to facilitate a particularly masculinized construction of positive emotional expression.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, folks just seem incredulous that people are still using “no homo.” (Just pay compliments to your male friends without qualifications! And if you wanna do gay things, do gay things!) And some people, like rapper Joey Badass, are speaking out as reformed no-homo-ers. Here are some choice tweets on the topic.

I remember I was homophobic in high school before I even knew what that word meant. I never hated people who were gay I was just insensitive about their feelings because I’d make jokes or say no homo and shit like that. But that was 11 years ago… I’ve grown. ALOT. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 14, 2022

Y’all be out here having ship wars while two 11 year old boys just got in a full fight under my window because the other doesn’t say “no homo” enough. — Jules | in my loverboy era | Social Media Hiatus (@jules_aint_shit) June 3, 2021

A grown man told my 9 yr old nephew “you didn’t even say no homo” bc he complimented his uncle and this child said “it’s 2020 and he’s my uncle” pic.twitter.com/XLnxQyCxgl — Dr.Sucia (@dr_sucia) December 26, 2020

Do you say ‘no homo’ to the blender https://t.co/TaIxBD3j1q — K-Ci’s (ooh yeah) (@frodeci) April 10, 2020

You didn’t have to say ‘No homo’.

Appreciating another man’s physical appearance has nothing to do with your sexual orientation. https://t.co/cxkFAsr2gX — Thomas (@Owishemwe) December 16, 2019

if a gay couple break up but they say no homo afterwards are they still together because it’s a double negative — seamus gorman (@gormanseamus) November 1, 2021

the fact that yall can't compliment a man without having to say no homo is so funny PLSS — adina (@juiceaypussay) August 24, 2020

the unspoken "its not gay if you say no homo" to "i love cock" pipeline — fraser ? (@iNabber69) July 15, 2022

You want a hot take? Ok. Real men are secure enough to not have to say "No homo". ? — Kellen Goff (@kellengoff) May 12, 2020

As a member of the Gay Delegation, yes it is unless you say "No homo" before and after you clock in. — ?Kawai'i? (@kawaii_hawaiian) September 19, 2022

People still say “no homo”??? It’s almost 2020 bruh just be gay. — Bearded Glass (@Beardedglassart) December 16, 2019

Since it's illegal to be straight this month, I'm giving away Gay Passes to all the heteros. No need to say "no homo" anymore, just flash your gay pass and you can kiss all the homies. pic.twitter.com/YuGWiatEL2 — Jess? (@JessGOAT) June 7, 2021

gays: when we ironically say “no homo”, so as to not confuse the straights, we will now spell it “neaux heaux meaux.” forward to 15 friends or have bad luck. — CHIKA ? (@oranicuhh) April 8, 2020

Why when guys compliment other guys do they say “no homo” like I’ll take a compliment no homo half homo all the way homo. No need to clarify in what sense you appreciate my beauty — zach (@zach_streuling) January 1, 2019

this is inaccurate, you can still donate as long as you say no homo before the needle goes in https://t.co/jDZjn0qkUL — jaboukie (@jaboukie) April 2, 2020