No one wants to buy Ivana Trump’s NYC townhouse and we can’t imagine why

Nearly half a year after being listed for sale, Ivana Trump’s Manhattan townhouse still hasn’t found a buyer.

The 8,700-square-foot Upper East Side property, which was a dentist’s office when she purchased it in 1992 after her super messy divorce from Donald Trump, has been sitting on the market since November without a single person interested in buying it.

Now, there could be any number of reasons for this.

The $26.5 million price tag probably has little something to do with it.

The gaudy interior also doesn’t help. Pink-marble flooring, gold railings, leopard-print furniture, gold ceilings, red carpet, gold hardware, crystal chandeliers, and gold-trimmed wallpaper are not exactly on trend these days.

Dennis Basso, a fashion designer and longtime associate of Ivana, tells The Real Deal, an online forum dedicated to New York real estate, that the place was her “idea of glam.”

“It’s a pretty facade,” he says. “But no one is buying the place and not redoing it. It may have been done by the best designer of its period, but nobody with this kind of money wants a 30-year-old bathroom, and that’s how long she was in that apartment.”

TIL Ivana Trump had a leopard print room in her home pic.twitter.com/9aX1CDvg4M — ? (@lawfulspice) November 17, 2022

Then there’s the unfortunate fact that Ivana died in the dwelling after tumbling down a spiral staircase just days before her ex-husband and three adult children were scheduled to give depositions in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization last July. (Her death was later ruled an accident. But the bad juju remains.)

And, of course, there’s the fact that the home is associated with the Trumps, which we’re guessing could be the biggest deterrent for potential buyers.

According to the New York Times, proceeds from the eventual sale will be divided up between Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka. So whoever purchases the property will be lining their pockets with millions of dollars in what will surely be a highly publicized sale.

In addition to that, the new owner will have to contend with MAGA maniacs making pilgrimages to the property to take photos in front of the building and leave creepy notes like this one that was taped to the front door last summer:

A note that was left on the front door of Ivana Trump’s building/home location! “We love you, Ivana!! Thanks for your contributions to New York. Rest In Peace!! We also LOVE Trump, our next president!!” pic.twitter.com/JBINrRoVad — Bella (@bellausa17) July 21, 2022

“She was so comfortable there,” Eric told The Wall Street Journal when the townhouse was first listed last year. “It was the last possession in the world she would ever have gotten rid of.”

In that case, Ivana would likely be pleased that the beloved home isn’t selling. It remains hers just a little while longer. Although we can’t help but wonder if this could be her revenge on her children for what they did to her after she died:

This is Ivana Trump's grave.



"Billionaire" Trump really went all-out for the final resting place of the mother of his children, huh?



Quite a lovely tribute isn't it? pic.twitter.com/D5aeoVhOXb — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) July 31, 2022

The listing agency for Ivana’s townhouse, Douglas Elliman, has not commented on why the property isn’t selling.