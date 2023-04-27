No one wants to buy Ivana Trump’s NYC townhouse and we can’t imagine why

Nearly half a year after being listed for sale, Ivana Trump’s Manhattan townhouse still hasn’t found a buyer.
The 8,700-square-foot Upper East Side property, which was a dentist’s office when she purchased it in 1992 after her super messy divorce from Donald Trump, has been sitting on the market since November without a single person interested in buying it.
Now, there could be any number of reasons for this.
The $26.5 million price tag probably has little something to do with it.
The gaudy interior also doesn’t help. Pink-marble flooring, gold railings, leopard-print furniture, gold ceilings, red carpet, gold hardware, crystal chandeliers, and gold-trimmed wallpaper are not exactly on trend these days.
Dennis Basso, a fashion designer and longtime associate of Ivana, tells The Real Deal, an online forum dedicated to New York real estate, that the place was her “idea of glam.”
“It’s a pretty facade,” he says. “But no one is buying the place and not redoing it. It may have been done by the best designer of its period, but nobody with this kind of money wants a 30-year-old bathroom, and that’s how long she was in that apartment.”
Then there’s the unfortunate fact that Ivana died in the dwelling after tumbling down a spiral staircase just days before her ex-husband and three adult children were scheduled to give depositions in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization last July. (Her death was later ruled an accident. But the bad juju remains.)
And, of course, there’s the fact that the home is associated with the Trumps, which we’re guessing could be the biggest deterrent for potential buyers.
According to the New York Times, proceeds from the eventual sale will be divided up between Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka. So whoever purchases the property will be lining their pockets with millions of dollars in what will surely be a highly publicized sale.
In addition to that, the new owner will have to contend with MAGA maniacs making pilgrimages to the property to take photos in front of the building and leave creepy notes like this one that was taped to the front door last summer:
“She was so comfortable there,” Eric told The Wall Street Journal when the townhouse was first listed last year. “It was the last possession in the world she would ever have gotten rid of.”
In that case, Ivana would likely be pleased that the beloved home isn’t selling. It remains hers just a little while longer. Although we can’t help but wonder if this could be her revenge on her children for what they did to her after she died:
The listing agency for Ivana’s townhouse, Douglas Elliman, has not commented on why the property isn’t selling.
12 Comments
abfab
”What a dump!” Turn in your A-List Gay Cert. now if we need to tell you who said it….and no cheating!
Grrrowler
This is kind of a non-story. The average number of days on market for Manhattan is 124, so this is only slightly past the average. The décor is terrible but someone spending in the eight-figure range for a home doesn’t care about it. Buyers in that price range tend to want to gut any place they buy and make their own. Location, the type of neighbors and the prestige of a home matter more than the interior.
Now, for the Trump connection, that’s a stain that will take at least a generation to begin to fade.
scotty
maybe the RNC can “buy” it for her?
Kangol2
Exorbitantly priced and hideously, ostentatiously decorated. I’m sure there’s a sucker out there who’ll snap it up eventually. A liberal billionaire should drive a hard bargain to bring the price down a bit and then use it to help NYC out by housing some of the arriving migrants there.
abfab
The Trumps! “Exorbitantly priced and hideously, ostentatiously decorated.”
SantaFeJack
Perhaps a wealthy drag queen will purchase it. It certainly is suited for that type of inhabitant.
abfab
Ivanka would fit in here perfectly. All those mirrors.
Jon in Canada
The price is as grotesque as the decor. Honestly, it’s as if Baroque and Rococo had an illegitimate child. Horrid, Fugly, Abhorrent, these are but three words to describe this place.
abfab
It’s a House Of Horrors. The cleaning crews are still finding gold crowns and rotten molars in every nook and cranny.
decampbell
It’s typical UES-Garish decor intensified by bad taste, though looks to be a great townhouse. Pity that the buyer will be giving $ to those heinous people and still never be able to get the Trump-stench out.
abfab
The seller was Francois de Menil, who purchased it in 1979 for $1 million but never moved in. After that, it became “a dentist’s office with lots of small rooms,” Ms. Trump later said.
Dennis Basso, the designer of Ms. Trump’s many minks, said in an interview that he thought it looked more like an embassy than a home. Ms. Haskell hated the stairs.
“Actually,” she said, reconsidering, “I hated the entire house.”
abfab
“I begged her to get rid of it and move into a full-service residence at the Pierre,” said Ms. Haskell, referring to a nearby luxury hotel. “But Ivana was Ivana. She did exactly what she wanted to do.”
Ms. Haskell talked to Ms. Trump repeatedly about the stairs she couldn’t stand because “they were narrow toward the banister and wide toward the walls.”
What frightened Ms. Trump was not falling down the stairs, but getting stuck in the elevator. So she didn’t take it.
But Ms. Haskell said that when she heard in July that Ms. Trump had died, the first words out of her mouth were “The stairs?”