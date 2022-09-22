With no place left to run, Ginni Thomas begrudgingly agrees to meet with January 6 committee

After dragging her feet all summer, Ginni Thomas, the extreme right-wing wife of extreme right-wing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has finally–finally!–agreed to sit down with the January 6 committee. Although we use the word “agreed” loosely. (More on that in a moment.)

“I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee,” her attorney Mark Paoletta said in a statement yesterday. “As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity.”

Considering Thomas, a founding member of secretive anti-LGBTQ hate group Groundswell, has spent the better part of 2022 doing everything she could to avoid talking to the committee, we have to seriously question whether she’s truly “looking forward” to any of this.

In March, it was revealed she had been in close–very close–communication with Donald Trump’s camp in the days leading up to the insurrection and sent over 20 totally-not-crazy-sounding texts to Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, such as:

Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.

This was in addition to the multiple messages she exchanged with John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who drafted a memo outlining a plan to subvert the electoral process, as well as the frantic emails she sent to at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers and at least 29 Arizona state lawmakers urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote victory and “choose” presidential electors instead.

In June, Paoletta said he didn’t “believe there is currently a sufficient basis to speak with” Mrs. Thomas and asked for “a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant to the Committee’s legislative purpose.”

In July, the committee’s vice chair Liz Cheney issued a cryptic warning to Thomas, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union, “The committee is engaged with her counsel, we certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena.”

She added, “I hope it doesn’t get to that.”

Cheney’s remarks were echoed by fellow committee member Adam Schiff, who told CBS News’ Face the Nation that same week that Thomas “has relevant information … we hope she comes in voluntarily. But if she doesn’t, then we should give [a subpoena] a serious consideration.”

No word yet on when Thomas will actually meet with the committee, although we wouldn’t be surprised if she tries to kick this thing down the street until after the midterms, in hopes that Republicans retake the House.

The committee will hold its next televised hearing on Wednesday, September 28th at 1:00 PM.

Now, some tweets…

The @January6thCmte will leave no stone unturned. In the comings weeks they will interview Ginni Thomas — wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — who advocated against the peaceful transfer of power.

pic.twitter.com/mi9kytDuQQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 22, 2022

Holy Shit: The January 6th committee is going to interview Ginni Thomas!!! It’s about damn time. — Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) September 21, 2022

Imagine if Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s husband was part of some left wing terror cell pushing for violent overthrow of Bush or Trump’s presidency and understand how low key all the coverage of Ginni Thomas, including rhetoric from the Democrats, has been. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 22, 2022

Ginni Thomas has agreed to be interviewed by the Jan 6th Committee as long as she’s able to park her spaceship outside and they provide a charging station for her tinfoil hat. — MM ? (@adgirlMM) September 21, 2022

Trump Org going down in flames and Ginni Thomas agreeing to a J6 Committee interview on the same day. Maybe god is real. And she a bad bitch. — I Smoked Trump Org (@BlackKnight10k) September 21, 2022

Why does Ginni Thomas get a different standard than Hillary Clinton got during Benghazi hearings? Why did Hillary have to testify for 11 hours on live TV under oath while Ginni gets a special friends of the family behind closed doors "interview" that's NOT on TV or under oath? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 22, 2022

Anybody else completely unsurprised when they found out Ginni Thomas used to be in a notorious cult? — M Jalonschi #DefeatMalliotakis (@MJalonschi) September 21, 2022

Patiently waiting for Ginni Thomas' phone to be seized. And for Clarence Thomas to be impeached. — Fearless Action? (@FearlessPAC) September 14, 2022

Liz Cheney: “Ms. Thomas, do you know what the penalty is for perjury?” Ginni Thomas: “Yes, Clarence told me that it’s a lot less than treason.” — Captain Obvious (@TheFungi669) September 21, 2022