With no place left to run, Ginni Thomas begrudgingly agrees to meet with January 6 committee

By

After dragging her feet all summer, Ginni Thomas, the extreme right-wing wife of extreme right-wing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has finally–finally!–agreed to sit down with the January 6 committee. Although we use the word “agreed” loosely. (More on that in a moment.)

“I can confirm that Ginni Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the Committee,” her attorney Mark Paoletta said in a statement yesterday. “As she has said from the outset, Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer the Committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity.”

Considering Thomas, a founding member of secretive anti-LGBTQ hate group Groundswell, has spent the better part of 2022 doing everything she could to avoid talking to the committee, we have to seriously question whether she’s truly “looking forward” to any of this.

In March, it was revealed she had been in close–very close–communication with Donald Trump’s camp in the days leading up to the insurrection and sent over 20 totally-not-crazy-sounding texts to Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, such as:

Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.

This was in addition to the multiple messages she exchanged with John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who drafted a memo outlining a plan to subvert the electoral process, as well as the frantic emails she sent to at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers and at least 29 Arizona state lawmakers urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote victory and “choose” presidential electors instead.

In June, Paoletta said he didn’t “believe there is currently a sufficient basis to speak with” Mrs. Thomas and asked for “a better justification for why Mrs. Thomas’s testimony is relevant to the Committee’s legislative purpose.”

In July, the committee’s vice chair Liz Cheney issued a cryptic warning to Thomas, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union, “The committee is engaged with her counsel, we certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena.”

She added, “I hope it doesn’t get to that.”

Cheney’s remarks were echoed by fellow committee member Adam Schiff, who told CBS News’ Face the Nation that same week that Thomas “has relevant information … we hope she comes in voluntarily. But if she doesn’t, then we should give [a subpoena] a serious consideration.”

No word yet on when Thomas will actually meet with the committee, although we wouldn’t be surprised if she tries to kick this thing down the street until after the midterms, in hopes that Republicans retake the House.

The committee will hold its next televised hearing on Wednesday, September 28th at 1:00 PM.

