For as toxic as social media can be, sometimes Reddit can be downright wholesome in big and small ways. Take the responses to the recent “Dick Size Issues” thread in the r/GayMen subreddit.
“OK, so, I’m, like, a big and tall guy. I’m moderately good-looking, but my junk isn’t that large,” the OP wrote recently. “Why? How do I cope with this? It’s problematic for my sex life in that people want me to top but I just don’t have the equipment for it. Porn is making everyone look huge. I’m more of a bottom anyways, but damn, I’m nervous to go to a nude beach because when I’m not hard, it just disappears. Awkward AF.”
We hate to see that kind of distress! But, we’re glad to report, commenters jumped into the chat to give the OP—and any others who don’t feel they measure up—some reassuring words.
“Small dicks are nice, too!” one person wrote. “I like them!”
“Small dicks on big tops are so perfect!” another commenter said, echoing a Reddit post we covered last year. “I used to date a 6-foot-5 guy with a 4-inch cock, and I loved his cock.”
(And actually, as we covered in another post, more-endowed tops can run into problems in the bedroom.)
A third person wrote, “Small dicks are my favorite, and I know I’m not the only one. Flaunt it!”
Someone else said that “most men couldn’t care less about size,” adding that they’re more concerned with “the man it’s attached to.”
And another commenter invoked the it’s-not-the-size-it’s-how-you-use-it adage. “Me love me some passion,” that commenter added.
One commenter wrote at length—pun intended—to console the OP: “I can bet that you are way overestimating how big an average dick out there is. Average size is 5 inches. Average! Means, like, half will be smaller than that. To make a man in bed go wild, you need only like 2.5 to 3 inches, because this is how deep the prostate is inside. If you hit that, you will succeed as a top, regardless of your junk size. And visiting nude beach would be perfect, actually. You would see a lot of body types and dick sizes. Really not that uncommon with growers to turn into a knob while soft and awkward. So as much as it feels weird, you got to trust us that it is not that bad as you paint it to be.” Another had a short but sweet response, suggesting we focus on other assets: “Mine isn’t the biggest either, but this ass fat.” Note: Responses have been edited for readability, grammar, and—yes—length.
Note: Responses have been edited for readability, grammar, and—yes—length.
