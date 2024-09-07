For as toxic as social media can be, sometimes Reddit can be downright wholesome in big and small ways. Take the responses to the recent “Dick Size Issues” thread in the r/GayMen subreddit.

“OK, so, I’m, like, a big and tall guy. I’m moderately good-looking, but my junk isn’t that large,” the OP wrote recently. “Why? How do I cope with this? It’s problematic for my sex life in that people want me to top but I just don’t have the equipment for it. Porn is making everyone look huge. I’m more of a bottom anyways, but damn, I’m nervous to go to a nude beach because when I’m not hard, it just disappears. Awkward AF.”

We hate to see that kind of distress! But, we’re glad to report, commenters jumped into the chat to give the OP—and any others who don’t feel they measure up—some reassuring words.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“Small dicks are nice, too!” one person wrote. “I like them!”

“Small dicks on big tops are so perfect!” another commenter said, echoing a Reddit post we covered last year. “I used to date a 6-foot-5 guy with a 4-inch cock, and I loved his cock.”

(And actually, as we covered in another post, more-endowed tops can run into problems in the bedroom.)

A third person wrote, “Small dicks are my favorite, and I know I’m not the only one. Flaunt it!”

Someone else said that “most men couldn’t care less about size,” adding that they’re more concerned with “the man it’s attached to.”

And another commenter invoked the it’s-not-the-size-it’s-how-you-use-it adage. “Me love me some passion,” that commenter added.