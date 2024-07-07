Meet the super sexy cast of Japan’s first-ever gay dating show, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

San Francisco lit up Market Street for Pride.

@sfstandard

The Market Street rainbow lasers are back! ? Happy pride! #SanFrancisco #MarketStreet #FerryBuilding

? original sound – The San Francisco Standard

Noah Beck had a cookie.

@noahbeck

whenever my sis bakes

? original sound – Vicky

Madonna hit up Brooklyn.

@queerty

Madonna stunned at #LadyLand last night in NYC.

? original sound – Queerty*

Michael Slayers walked into the weekend.

@michaelslayersofficial

Walking into the weekend like ?

? original sound – James Jones

Beth Newell told the truth.

@bethnewll

Embrace this shorts moment #shortshorts #mensshorts #thighmeat

? original sound – Beth Newell

Spain’s impossibly hot national rugby team played catch.

@ferugby

??????????????? #rugby #fyp #deportesentiktok #rugbysevens

? sonido original – España Rugby

Evan Mercer took his business elsewhere.

@2guysandsomeland

Our community is much stronger than some feed store who is scared to be proud ? #foryou #tractorsupply #chickens #farming

? You and Me – Instrumental Version – Eldar Kedem

Frankie LaPenna held the hose.

@frankielapenna

I am a trained professional on a closed course. Do not attempt. #firefighter #gyat #skibidi #fireman #recoil #firefightertiktok #firstresponders #fyp

? original sound – jwfrag

Miles Fallon talked jobs.

@iamxjamesross

How did Miles Fallon get into the entertainment industry? Let’s find out! #LGBT

? original sound – iamxjamesross – iamxjamesross

Alan Bersten made coffee.

@alan.bersten

Bored. So lets make a stupid video.

? walking on a dream by empire of the sun – sophie

And Rosie O’Donnell marked the beginning of the end.

@rosie supreme court decision #celinedion ♬ original sound – Rosie ODonnell

