Noah Galvin and Ben Platt (Photo: Shutterstock)

Actors and singers Ben Platt and Noah Galvin have wed in a ceremony in New York City. Vogue magazine revealed the two 30-year-olds enjoyed a wedding weekend across “Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.”

This included a “Shabbat welcome dinner, a garden ceremony in Red Hook, and an after-party with musical theater singalongs.”

“Since some of Ben’s family are observant Jews, we couldn’t get married until Sunday when Shabbat was over, so to keep the party going we had a bar hang with some games and Lombardi’s pizza on Saturday night at Cellar Dog in the West Village,” Galvin said.

“Finally, on Sunday, we had the wedding proper at Pioneer Works in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Galvin added. “We are still floating. And mostly we’re happy we get to keep hanging out forever.”

Platt added, “Our greatest hope was to give everyone a joyful, low-stress weekend full of warmth and a window into our relationship and the life that we are building. And we wanted the dancing to go off. We feel that all missions were accomplished!”

Swipe through some of the wedding pics below.

For the wedding ceremony on Sunday, guests clustered around the grooms beneath the chuppah (the Jewish wedding canopy).

“We wanted everyone standing and crowded around informally, like a big hug,” said Platt. Their siblings sang a version of The Bee Gees hit, “To Love Somebody”.

The dance floor the couple stood upon was a rendering of an abstract painting created by Noah’s father, Austin Galvin, who passed last year.

The men wore simple gold band wedding rings, each embedded with a diamond and their respective birthstones. Vogue notes Platt also wore another gold ring, “that used to belong to his great-uncle Gary Platt, his first queer role model.”

“We were overwhelmed with love, sweaty, and sobbing most of the time,” Platt revealed of the ceremony. “We took our coats off halfway through—we were emotionally overheated.”

Meeting and falling in love

Platt and Galvin both starred in the Broadway show, Dear Evan Hansen. Platt won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance.

They were friends for five years before finally deciding to get together as a couple just before the pandemic struck at the start of 2020. They ended up spending the first few weeks of the pandemic in isolation together, cementing their romantic relationship.

However, Platt recently revealed they first hooked up before then. Speaking to Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his Dinner’s on Me podcast, Platt said he and Galvin were first drawn to each other while workshopping the musical Alice by Heart in 2019. To work through their mutual attraction to one another, Platt says they’d “go to the stairwell during break and make out.”

Platt says this carried on for a couple of months but he ended it as he worried a sexual relationship might risk ruining the great friendship they’d developed.

They subsequently bonded again during the pandemic.

In 2023, Platt asked Galvin to marry him during a night out at a restaurant in Brooklyn. Around six months later, Galvin got down on one knee to reciprocate the gesture. He proposed to Platt.

Both men appeared in the movie Theater Camp last year. Platt recently released his new album, Honeymind. It includes the single “Cherry On Top”, which features him with his Galvin in the music video.