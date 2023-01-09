Noah Schnapp and friends joke about his coming out video in hilarious new TikTok

Last week, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp came out as gay in an incredibly lowkey video (and officially outed his ST character in the process).

Now that the closet door has been busted down, it seems like the young actor is ready to just have some fun with it.

In a video released this weekend, Schnapp and friends joke about his coming out making headlines in a silly, supportive way.

Everybody seems to be having a ball:

“Hold up, guys,” the first guy shouts, before pretending to read off a headline stating “Noah Schnapp gay at 18.”

The room bursts into screams, with the camera eventually panning over to Schnapp himself in faux hysterics.

The video references a now-infamous trend on the platform of folks reading fake celebrity death headlines to their friends and family members. A few were morbidly funny, but the trend making it to the celebs themselves was less so — Andy Cohen even dropped the first F-bomb of his Watch What Happens Live! career over them. Once the “Michael B. Jordan dead” video from Angela Bassett’s son came out, the meme was over.

Schnapp and friends managed to give the trend a proper send-off by turning it on its head while diffusing any possible tension about his coming out in the process.

While his coming out journey is complete, questions still abound as to the future of his leading Stranger Things character, Will Byers. The character was implied to be queer with romantic feelings for his best friend, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) in the latest season, though nothing was textually confirmed. Now that his sexuality has been plainly laid out by his actor, fans are left to speculate what this entails for the upcoming final season of the show.

A week before coming out, Schnapp spoke to Forbes about his satisfaction with how Will’s final storyline plays out — a statement given extra dimension after his admission.

“I can just tell you that I’m very very excited for what’s to come,” he says. “I think they did a great job with Will’s character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to. The way they closed the show is just perfect — the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will.”

While fans wait to see how Will Byers fairs, they’ll surely be following their newly out fave’s journey on social media and cheering him on all the way.