Brandon Smith, Dr. Marcus Anthony Brock, Rodney Evans, and Ronald Hinton attending the Queer Voices NYC Film Festival (Photographer: Julian Paul Andrews)

Queer and BIPOC creatives are reclaiming their narrative and sharing their stories through film.

On the final weekend of September in Manhattan’s West Village, the second annual Queer Voices: NYC Film Festival was the epicenter of programming at the LGBTQ Center.

Brandon Smith and Ronald Hinton co-founded Queer Voices NYC (QVNYC) to empower artists and audiences by bringing to life the work of queer creatives of color. The three-day film festival focuses on centering filmmakers of color who lack opportunities to break through. Several workshops and panel discussions focused on helping filmmakers shape their craft.

The three-day weekend featured 30 cinematic pieces, 14 by Black queer filmmakers who screened a series of short films, documentaries, feature films, and episodic shorts.

Filmmaker Patrik-Ian Polk (center) with Queer Voices NYC co-founders Brandon Smith and Ronald Hinton (Photographer: Julian Paul Andrews)

The event featured a live podcast recording with Patrik-Ian Polk, the visionary creator of the show Noah’s Arc. He reflected on his groundbreaking work and the lasting impact it has had on Black queer media representation.

Here are some of the films…

Brother to Brother

Written and directed by Rodney Evans, this drama looks back on the Harlem Renaissance from the perspective of an older Black writer who meets a gay teenager in a homeless shelter in New York. This year marks the 20th anniversary of its release.

Pedaling with Purpose

In this documentary, Black and Brown queer men discuss how HIV/AIDS has impacted their communities and how a 545-mile bike ride across California changed their lives.

Good Judys

This hilarious show follows the adventures of two best friends, Marcus and Amir, in Harlem, New York.

1701: A BLERD STORY

In this Matt Jennings comedy, a Black gay nerd uses Star Trek to cope.

I Need Space

This short film, told through a series of videos, offers a frank and voyeuristic look into one man’s struggle with love, loss, and loneliness.

Queer Voice NYC co-founders Smith and Hinton have created a space where visibility takes center stage.

Increased representation fosters understanding and acceptance. As film embraces inclusivity, audiences are provided with richer, more authentic portrayals that challenge stereotypes and spark meaningful change.