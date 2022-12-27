Nobody’s buying Donald Trump’s claims about wanting to “protect” Ivanka

Donald Trump claims it was his wish to keep his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, away from his 2024 Presidential campaign. He says he wanted to “protect” them from the nasty “fake” media.

This is a slightly different spin than Ivanka’s own explanation when her father announced his run last month.

When Trump announced in November from his Mar-A-Lago mansion, Ivanka was not present. This raised eyebrows. She lives in Florida and acted as an advisor to her father in the White House.

Ivanka Trump quickly issued a statement to say she was stepping away from politics.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” Ivanka said to Fox News Digital. “I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

Related: Ivanka Trump explains why she’s not joining her dad’s 2024 campaign

“Absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics”

In a message posted on his Truth Social account yesterday, Donald Trump says he asked the couple to stay away from his campaign.

“Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it – too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond,” Trump trumpeted. “There has never been anything like this ‘ride’ before, and they should not be further subjected to it. I ran twice, getting millions more Votes the second time (RIGGED), & am doing it again!”

Although Ivanka was not present at her father’s Mar-A-Lago announcement, her husband, Jared, was.

The New York Post ran a story on Friday saying Jared was distancing himself from Trump after his ill-advised, November 22nd dinner with Ye (Kanye West) and white supremacist, Nick Fuentes). Perhaps this is what prompted Trump’s tweet yesterday.

Related: Mary Trump has perfect response to uncle Donald being allowed back on Twitter

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary, offered her own take on Ivanka and Jared distancing themselves from the former President. The psychotherapist and critic of Trump said her cousin could sense the tide turning against her father.

​​”Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party, and in terms of politics generally,” Mary said in an interview with MSNBC on December, 11. “And Ivanka and Jared are legitimately wealthy people apart from whatever Donald is doing, so they don’t need him to the same degree they might have,” she added.

Donald Trump’s mounting legal woes

Whether Trump does run as the Republican candidate is anything but assured. He faces a mountain of legal challenges, including multiple tax fraud charges in New York. The January 6 committee has also recommended the Department of Justice prosecute him for his role in the Capitol insurrection.

Faced with so many battles, Trump may wish to protect Ivanka from being dragged down with him. Then again, he’s not offered similar statements concerning sons Don Jnr. and Eric.

Online, many doubted Trump’s version of events and offered alternative theories.

What he means is, “I received my cut of the $2 billion the Saudis gave to Jared in exchange for highly classified documents and if they came back and worked for my campaign there would be scrutiny.” — TheBringerOfFuck (@BillyPumpaloaf) December 26, 2022

“It affected my perspective,” the president’s daughter said on videotaped testimony, which was shown during the first night of the January 6 Capitol riot hearings. “I respect Attorney General Barr. I accepted what he was saying.” In other words, daddy is a liar. — Ned Wilcox (@NedWilcox1) December 26, 2022

Jared didn’t pass the background check for clearance before, so he DEFINITELY wouldn’t pass it now. — Randy in Tampa (@rpbeer) December 26, 2022

Whatever he says I just flip it to the exact opposite if I want any kind of truth Someone is scared 🤭 and nervous 😬 Don’t you just love to see it. 😂 — Democracy Prevailed 💙 post.news/DPrevailed (@DPrevailed) December 26, 2022

Lol Trump is upset that Ivanka and Jared dumped him after using him to make a cool billion dollars. Don’t worry Donald, you’ve still got @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/EjZMX0qv4D — Jeff Alerman (@JeffAlerman) December 27, 2022