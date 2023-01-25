Nobody’s mad about this transphobic doc being yanked from Vimeo… except, of course, transphobes

The right has a collective talent for focusing on the wrong thing, and they’ve been a real kick recently. They’ve gone full “come and take it” over gas stoves and forced the M&M mascots into retirement for *checks notes* daring to exist in different shapes and colors?

In keeping with that laser focus on the nonsensical, conservative outlets are currently throwing a fit over a transphobic documentary being taken off Vimeo for violating its Terms of Service.

Dead Name, a little known documentary from last year, follows the sensationalized accounts of three parents talking about how their children coming out as trans negatively effected them.

Girl, the melodrama:

Bigoted parents of LGBTQ+ people continue to be incapable of seeing their children as human beings with their own valid experiences, emotions, and ideas, no matter how old they get.

The director, Taylor Reece, claims to Fox News to have interviewed over a hundred parents, though the doc features… three. There are dozens of parents who agreed with them just off-screen though, trust her!

Vimeo cited no political or ideological reasons for removing the video from their platform, instead referring outrage to their publicly available policies.

“We can confirm that Vimeo removed the video in question for violating our Terms of Service prohibiting discriminatory or hateful content,” the streamer says. “We strive to enforce these policies objectively and consistently across our platform. Vimeo has notified the account owner and all purchases have been refunded.”

The director and supporters crying “censorship” can still find the documentary live and available on its own website.

The parents profiled all expressed frustration with mental health professionals who refused to reinforce their ignorance and instead guided them towards affirming their children’s identities. How dare those trained psychologists think they know more about mental health than parents with Fox News and Breitbart on their side?

The director, whose film was full of deadnaming, misgendering, and deliberate transphobic rhetoric including a father who refused to correctly name his child even in her memorial following long-standing health issues, asserts that her documentary contained no hate speech.

Clearly it was just an objective, fact-driven film about trans people made without speaking to actual trans people, rather opting to speak to the people in their lives who already didn’t accept them. Unbiased film-making!

