Non-binary Australian-American artist singer Forest Claudette wowed audiences at SXSW earlier this year and dropped their hotly-anticipated EP Jupiter earlier this month.

The four-track EP offers an introspective yet confident collection of alt-R&B songs, with dense instrumentation and soulful vocals. The raw lyrics explore themes of gender identity, queerness, and self-discovery. And the overall vibe will no doubt appeal to fans of queer artists Omar Apollo, Steve Lacy, and Frank Ocean.

Queerty caught up with the up-and-coming artist for our “Top 10 Tracks” column, where we ask our favorite LGBTQ+ musicians about the music that inspires them.

Listen to what he had to say, and be sure to follow Forest on TikTok, Instagram and your favorite music streaming platform…

Song you’re currently obsessed with:

“Tokyo Calling” by Atarashii Gakko! I’ve listened to it many times. It’s fantastic. Such an exciting song, such interesting production and the vocals are just, like, AHHHH so exciting!

Current favorite album:

“Dorothy’s Harp” by Dorothy Ashby. It’s such a beautiful and interesting album to me. I would love so much to sample some tracks off of it someday. I also feel like it’s an album you could listen to first thing in the morning have a great day because of it.

Go-to song when you need to cry:

The first songs that come to mind are King Krule’s “Stoned Again,” cktrl and Mereba’s “Zero,” or Marlon Williams featuring Aldous Harding’s “Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore.”

First big concert you ever attended and what you remember most about it:

Coldplay for their Mylo Xoloto tour at Rod Lava Arena, I think. I was with my mom and older brother and it was epic. Everyone for some reason was allowed to rush the floor for the last couple of songs and all this confetti rained down on us. A beautiful memory.

Go-to song or album when you need to unwind:

This answer changes constantly. At this very moment I’m listening to “Man Alive!” by King Krule but I’m not crying x

Musical artist who’s had the greatest influence on your work:

This is a very difficult question for me to answer. There are so many musicians that have shifted my focus, have become role models either from a writing and performance perspective or as people and how they carry themselves. There’s not enough room. My family is full of musicians so I’d say they have a lot to do with the artist I’ve become. The artists I look up to the most right now are Little Simz and Brittany Howard.

Best queer cover ever recorded:

I can’t say I knowingly listen to a lot of covers so I don’t really have an answer to this one 🙁 X

We can help you out!

First album you ever purchased:

I can’t confirm this but I don’t see why anyone else in my family would have bought that Jason Derulo album with “Whatcha Say” on it, so that one!

Best music or concert documentary:

Questlove’s “Summer of Soul.” Incredible recovered footage!

Dream queer musical collab:

I would really like to work with Omar Apollo. The music he’s making at the moment is stunning and I think we’d make something beautiful and interesting.

Before you go, watch the music video for Forest’s song “Kobe Beef” and don’t forget to follow them on TikTok, Instagram and your favorite music streaming platform…

