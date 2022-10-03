Not even Hurricane Ian could stop Melania from plugging her crappy line of Christmas ornaments

Melania Trump‘s former-BFF-turned-archenemy Stephanie Winston Wolkoff blasted the ex-FLOTUS over the weekend for continuing to promote her crappy new line of Christmas ornament NFTs during Hurricane Ian.

“Just when I thought the Trumps couldn’t go any lower, as we witness the catastrophic devastation in Florida, our former first lady Melania Trump is focusing on selling tchotchkes and rehashing something she herself said about Christmas but claiming otherwise,” Wolkoff told the DailyMail over the weekend.

According to CNN, Ian has killed at least 76 people in Florida after making landfall as a Category 4 storm last week. Four more people died in storm-related incidents in North Carolina.

Related: Melania says she felt “violated” by FBI agents going through her closet and the Rose Garden would like a word

In a follow-up tweet, Wolkoff, who published the trashy tell-all Melania and Me two months before the 2020 election, added: “It’s baffling to me how Melania Trump is so devoid of empathy that she’s focusing on selling digital Christmas ornaments and reshaping her image as hundreds of people are faced with loss of life and home due to Hurricane Ian.⁦”

The tweet included the hashtag #MelaniaTrumpGRIFTmas.

#MelaniaTrumpGRIFTmas It’s baffling to me how Melania Trump is so devoid of empathy that she’s focusing on selling digital Christmas ornaments and reshaping her image as hundreds of people are faced with loss of life and home due to Hurricane Ian.? https://t.co/V0h5zpWnt3 — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) September 30, 2022

Melania announced the line of Christmas ornaments and corresponding NFTs last month. They are currently being sold for $35-$45 a pop and can only be purchased with cryptocurrency through her personal website.

The ornaments are produced by USA Memorabilia, a mysterious NFT platform that only follows two accounts on Twitter–Melania Trump and The Office of Melania Trump–and regularly retweets pro-Trump propaganda.

On Thursday, USA Memorabilia tweeted a “thoughts and prayers” message to the people affected by Hurricane Ian:

Our thoughts are with those affected by Hurricane Ian. Thank you to the first responders. Please stay safe. — USAmemorabilia (@USAmemorabilia) September 29, 2022

Then on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, it immediately went back to promoting Melania’s Christmas ornaments:

Last month, Melania issued a statement blasting Wolkoff for being “untrustworthy” after she secretly recorded and released that now infamous “Who gives a f*ck about Christmas?!” tape while promoting her 2020 tell-all.

Related: Melania is pissed at people criticizing her new Christmas NFT grift, lashes out at ex-BFF in tweet

“While I was serving as First Lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations,” the ex-FLOTUS said. “Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me.”

Wolkoff responded by calling Melania “pathetic”, tweeting: “What’s the next attack against me? When she tries to sell lightweight jackets that say ‘I DON’T REALLY CARE! DO YOU?’”

PATHETIC!

Melania Trump needs to attack ME to sell Christmas ornament NFT’s. What is Melania worried about? She can’t sell ornaments on her own? What’s the next attack against me? When she tries to sell lightweight jackets that say “I DON’T REALLY CARE! DO YOU?” — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) September 20, 2022

Here’s what Twitter has to say about the whole thing…

Melania sells Christmas ornaments on Twitter this week from FL during the IAN. Living by her motto “I really Don’t Care Do You” class act for America. pic.twitter.com/SE3xEcnCbV — Scotter (@ScooterJMiller) September 30, 2022

Has Melania pledged a portion of the portion of the proceeds from the Christmas Ornament Sales will be portioned to a portion of Florida Republicans that live at Mar A Lago yet? — James VanDeVelde (@vanN999HE) October 1, 2022

Unless plastic surgery is utilized I don’t think it is possible to reshape Melania’s image. — Kathryn Orr (@kcorr54) September 30, 2022

… Melania hawking Christmas ornaments. pic.twitter.com/Np4cmwRJeo — Rip This Joint (@Tom86760658) October 2, 2022

Melania can hawk all the Christmas Balls In the palm of her hands she wants but at the end of the day she is just a grifting self serving former flesh peddling gold digger who found her ticket to an Einstein visa. — Roadrunner (@BeeepBeeep33) September 30, 2022

Melania Trump’s Christmas spirit begins and ends with how much money she can grift out of people while providing the bare minimum in return, if at all. She’s a Trump, after all. — Chuck Miller (@chuckthewriter) September 29, 2022