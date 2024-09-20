Novak Djokovic is bringing the moves!

The tennis great recently took part in an exhibition match with Grigor Dimitrov in Bulgaria, with proceeds benefitting Dimitrov’s foundation. The two Balkan legends are close friends, and showed off their bond heading into the contest.

They set the tone early, showing up to their pre-match presser in matching jackets.

We must say… the design is pretty sick!

Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djoković at the Presser before the Tennis Gala tonight in Sofia! #NoleFam



Those jackets are absolute 🔥🔥🔥



Credit: https://t.co/0vabABo1MI pic.twitter.com/qFQTerVTfK — Novak Weekly Podcast (@NovakWeekly) September 17, 2024

A 24-time major winner, Djokovic is widely regarded as the best male tennis player ever. The Serbian-born legend has been ranked No. 1 for an unparalleled 428 weeks.

Dimitrov, for his part, has been ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, making him the highest-ranked player in Bulgarian history.

Heading into the match, Djokovic referred to Dimitrov as his “Bulgarian brother” in an Instagram story. Their mutual admiration for one another dates back years.

At the 2014 Indian Wells, Djokovic interrupted his pal’s press conference, and declared he was the “best looking guy on the tour.”

“You don’t need to talk about tennis too much. You’ve had so much success this year,” Djokovic quipped. “Let’s talk about your looks!”

It’s a conversation we would be happy to have. Dimitrov has evolved from a cute 20-something to very, very handsome man!

A decade later, Djokovic and Dimitrov have only grown closer. When Djokovic bested his pal at the 2023 Rolex Paris Masters (winning his 7th career title at the event), he offered up words of encouragement–and gave Dimitrov a warm embrace.

“I’ve been in these situations before many times. Losing finals,” Djokovic said. “I’ve been blessed to of course win more finals than I’ve lost. I really hope he will continue to play at a high level.

“He’s been playing some of his best tennis this week and I wish him all the best. I hope he can win big events.”

Fun and cheeky; uplifting and supportive. Djokovic and Dimitrov seem to enjoy the perfect bromance.

The proof is in the strip tease!

Though Dimitrov won the exhibition, it’s safe to say we’re all winners. At the end of the final set, Djokovic discarded his shirt, and got down and dirrrrty… in an awkward dad kind of way.

What is happening at the Djokovic-Dimitrov exho lmao pic.twitter.com/X8vmadEYgi — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 17, 2024

Those moves, umm… could use some work! It’s hard to believe Djokovic is so agile on the court, because his hips sway like concrete!

But still, we give him credit for showing up and showing out. After much prodding–from both Djokovic and the enthralled crowd at Arena Sofia Hall–Dimitrov joined the dance party too.

It’s been quite a run for thirsty tennis fans. Carlos Alcaraz’s muscles had players swooning at the U.S. Open, including his opponents.

Li Tu of Australia said he was mesmerized when Alcaraz took off his jacket, and showed off his biceps (Biceptember came early)!

“I’m not gonna lie, he came out and he’s in his jacket and I was like, ‘OK,’” Tu said. “Then we go to the coin toss and he took his jacket off. And I was like, ‘Dude, this guy’s a specimen.’ From the coin toss, I was like, ‘OK, this guy’s a beast.’ Like I just couldn’t stop looking at his shoulder definition and the veins. And the forehand says it. He’s got some serious, serious weaponry. So, hat’s off to him.”

And hats off to Djokovic and Dimitrov for embracing the fun side of sports. Tennis matches come and go, but strip teases live on!

Or something like that…