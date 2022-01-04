We now know Betty White’s touching final words

As the world continues to mourn the passing of actress Betty White, new details surrounding her final moments have emerged.

Page Six now reports that actress Vicki Lawrence–best known for her role as the title matriarch on Mama’s Family, and a friend of White–has revealed the actress’ final words courtesy of another friend: Carol Burnett.

Burnett and Lawrence starred together on The Carol Burnett Show, and upon hearing the news of White’s passing, Lawrence reached out to Burnett to share her grief.

“I texted Carol and said ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” Lawrence told Page Six. “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen’.”

“How sweet is that?,” Lawrence asked Page Six. “I said ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.’”

The “Allen” in question is White’s late husband, Password host Allen Ludden. The pair married in 1963 and remained together until Ludden’s death in 1981. White never remarried following his death, and explained her reason why in 2011: “Once you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?”

Lawrence’s story echoes a statement by White’s agent, Jeff Witjas, who told reporters White “always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden” upon her passing. The story also parallels White’s own past remarks. While appearing on Inside the Actor’s Studio in 2010, White told host James Lipton that if she arrived in heaven, she wanted to be greeted with the words “Come on in Betty. Here’s Allen.”

White died at age 99 on January 31, 2021, leaving behind a legacy as a showbiz legend and activism for animal welfare and LGBTQ rights.