An alleged Madonna fan is throwing a hissy fit because he thought the Celebration Tour was too damn sexy.

According to TMZ, a concertgoer, who must have not been aware of Madonna’s 40-year legacy of titillating audiences, is suing the Queen of Pop claiming he was blindsided by the show’s sexual content.

Justen Lipeles has filed a class action lawsuit claiming he and the rest of the attendees at the March 7th show in Los Angeles were deceived by Madonna and Live Nation by withholding critical information prior to plunking down cash for the tickets, per legal documents obtained by The Blast.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Lipeles has a litany of complaints beyond just wanting a G-rated performance from the icon who released a book called SEX in 1992.

In addition to joining the chorus of people annoyed that the show doesn’t start on time, he’s pissed the arena was too hot because the AC was turned off which allegedly caused him to get physically ill.

He’s also aggrieved that Madonna was “apparently” lip syncing through parts of the show and then was “forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts.” 😱

Hopefully nobody told him about “Justify My Love”!

Lipeles channeled all his gripes into suing for breach of written contract, negligent misrepresentation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false advertising, negligence/negligent infliction of emotional distress, and unfair competition.

“Forcing consumers to wait hours in hot, uncomfortable arenas and subjecting them to pornography without warning is demonstrative of Madonna’s flippant disrespect for her fans,” he said in the documents, per the outlet.

For these injustices, Liepels is asking for a court trial and wants to be compensated for attorney fees, cost of tickets, and any profits Madonna made from those transactions. Sure, Jan!

While Liepels had a terrible time at Madonna’s March 7th show, others would have kicked and clawed their way into the Kia Forum to catch what turned out to be a historic night.

That was the night she surprised the crowd by bringing out Kylie Minogue for a now-legendary duet of “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.”

There isn’t enough tardiness, stifling heat or unexpected “porn” to make us angry about this!

madonna and kylie minogue performing ‘can’t get you out of my head’ together is History. pic.twitter.com/SW8RsnWADH — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 8, 2024

This isn’t the first lawsuit spurred on by The Material Girl’s latest concert extravaganza.

Earlier this year, two concertgoers took legal action claiming they were misled after Madonna’s December 13th show in Brooklyn started two hours late. Then in April, more fans sued after her Washington, D.C. shows started late.

Madonna’s lawyers filed to have the lawsuit dismissed and responded to the lateness complaints by stating a fact that any true Madonna fully understands.

“No reasonable concertgoer would expect the headline act at a major arena concert to take the stage at the ticketed event time.”

Despite the petty grievances, Madonna ended her Celebration Tour with a massive free show in Rio that set an all-time attendance record for a standalone concert with 1.6 million fans.

So far, no complaints there!

Don't forget to share: