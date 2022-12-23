Now is the perfect time to binge ‘Elite’ and all of its hottest–and shirtless!–lewks

The students at exclusive Las Encinas private school have been steaming up screens while unraveling mystery after mystery on Netflix‘s hit series Elite since 2018.

While mostly centered around the exploits of a group of gorgeous and wealthy teenagers who keep getting mixed up in puzzling crimes, the Spanish telenovela has also been lauded for tackling progressive issues and its inclusion of diverse identities and sexualities.

Check out the season 6 trailer…

Although most of Elite’s original stars have since departed, recent breakout cast members like dreamy Manu Ríos (Patrick) and adorable André Lamoglia (Iván) have turned the series into must-see TV for gays around the world.

After Patrick and Iván became romantically linked at the end of season 5, a fierce debate ensued among the show’s rabid fans about whether the couple’s moniker should be known as Ivántrick or Patriván. Bennifer who?!

In November, the guilty pleasure dropped its sixth season which featured yet another whodunit flash-forward, lots of scantily-clad bodies, queer-positive storylines, and killer fashion.

With the holidays upon us and much-needed downtime suddenly available, now is a great time to catch up on all the sexy shenanigans at Las Encinas.

To help motivate your Netflix binge, here are some of the hottest and most outrageous style moments from season 6 of Elite. Frankly, we don’t know anyone who can afford to dress like these kids, but that’s all part of the fun.

Patrick and Iván are proof that everyone loves a man in a uniform…

Are they tank tops or bottoms? Who cares!?

Iván is a total hot mesh!

Two shirtless pool boys in bold swim shorts are way better than one!

Iván’s father Cruz (Carloto Cotta) is serving both fashion and zaddy issues!

Apologies to Bilal (Adam Nourou) and Didac (Álvaro de Juana), but it’s giving Cher … Horowitz! #Clueless

If Saved by the Bell and a Cosby sweater had a baby, Patrick’s sweatshirt would be king…

On Elite, a low-key weeknight hang can turn into an underwear party at a moment’s notice!

This season the hottest accessory is a gorgeous man at your side…

OK, enough with clothes, scroll to see some of the cast in their hottest shirtless photos below…

