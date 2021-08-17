Now would probably be a good time for Cameo star Rudy Giuliani to delete his Twitter account

Given his current legal and financial troubles, one would think someone in Rudy Giuliani’s situation might spend their time laying low while trying to figure out how to avoid spending the rest of their life in prison.

Instead, the former mayor of New York City is on Twitter ranting about how President Biden’s brain function is preventing him from performing his presidential duties.

Related: Things are even worse for broke and friendless Rudy Giuliani than was initially reported

Yesterday at 6:52 a.m., Giuliani attacked Biden on Twitter for his “daily demonstrations of worsening cognitive impairment” amid the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan.

“The catastrophe in Afghanistan makes Biden’s inability to make correct decisions about foreign policy no longer a joke,” the 76-year-old tweeted. “Combined with almost daily demonstrations of worsening cognitive impairment, this national security problem can no longer be covered-up.”

The catastrophe in Afghanistan makes Biden’s inability to make correct decisions about foreign policy no longer a joke. Combined with almost daily demonstrations of worsening cognitive impairment, this national security problem can no longer be covered-up. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 16, 2021

Giuliani is reportedly broke after becoming ensnared in several lawsuits and a federal investigation into his alleged illegal dealings with Ukraine. To cover the cost of his mounting legal expenses, he has begun selling personalized video greetings on Cameo.

Related: Rudy Guiliani resorts to selling video greetings on Cameo to raise funds

Last week, a federal judge ruled that a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed against Giuliani by Dominion Voting Systems can move forward after Giuliani, who has his law license suspended back in June, unsuccessfully tried having the case thrown out.

Here’s how people reacted to Giuliani’s “cognitive impairment” remark…

Your boss wrote the book on demonstrating daily cognitive impairment. — Hafiz S 🐶🇨🇦 (@Hafiz_S32) August 16, 2021

Right, we need to take you seriously on this one, lol pic.twitter.com/0GmS6DZVDb — 🍸 Sindy 🍺 🔯 (@sinnndy1) August 16, 2021

Are you sure you’re watching Afghanistan? And not Afghanistan Total Landscaping? — Fruipyland (@fruipyland) August 16, 2021

You’re talking about cognitive impairment ?

Aren’t you The hair dye dripping, hands down your pants,spit spittling about the Big lie (while not getting paid a dime) at 4 seasons landscape and holiday inn express rather than a real court of law? — Mary Carroll (@MaryCarr1111) August 16, 2021

Rudy, It’s your boy that set this up. pic.twitter.com/UYdpoqUcGh — Just one vote (@StrassburgVern) August 16, 2021

Is he drunk? — Lois BERONJA (@loisberonja) August 16, 2021

When Trump wanted to leave, all you assholes loved the idea — penpalduck (@penpalduck) August 16, 2021

When do you go to trial? — Grandmom (@Grandmomsshadow) August 16, 2021

Hahaha go back to your darkness. — Waksit (@Waksit1) August 16, 2021

People say the damnedest things when they are prepping to spend the rest of their life in prison. — OANNion (@OanNion) August 16, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.