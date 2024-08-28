Another day, another clip of JD Vance trashing childless people. Only this time, it’s not cat ladies he’s gone after. Instead, it’s one of the most beloved yet simultaneously underappreciated and underpaid communities in America: public school teachers.

Vance made the disparaging remarks in October 2021 at a Center for Christian Virtue leadership forum moderated by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt and the group’s president Aaron Baer.

The Center for Christian Virtue is an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group/lobbying organization that primarily focuses on injecting uber-conservative Christian beliefs about sexual morality into public policy. Most of its work centers around demonizing the queer community, especially trans people.

Speaking to the group in 2021 about public schools, Vance said, “You know, so many of the leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal about this, but they’re people without kids, trying to brainwash the minds of our children.”

He then took aim at Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers, who is a lesbian and doesn’t have any biological children of her own, although she is a proud stepmom to her wife’s child.

“If she wants to brainwash and destroy the mind of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone,” he griped.

The a 30-second clip was acquired by Heartland Signal and shared on social media yesterday, where it quickly went viral.

NEW VANCE AUDIO: During a Center for Christian Virtue forum in 2021, JD Vance attacked American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten for "brainwashing" children while not having children of her own:



"So many of the leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal… pic.twitter.com/g7fXb1ReZV — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) August 27, 2024

For whatever reason, conservatives really seem to enjoy attacking Weingarten for being a stepmom.

Last year, she appeared before the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Select Coronavirus Crisis, where she was scolded by M*rg*r** T*yl*r Gr**n* over the fact that she’s never procreated.

Her rude remarks prompted out congressman Robert Garcia to step in defend Weingarten and blast MTG’s lack of decorum for making pointless personal attacks against a witness.

When Marjorie Taylor Greene says that adopted or parents through marriage aren't real parents, you'll be damn sure I'll object. pic.twitter.com/iNOfso8G3N — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 26, 2023

Vance’s feelings towards public school teachers “without kids trying to brainwash the minds of our children” couldn’t be more opposite from his current opponent, Tim Walz, who worked as a public school before getting into politics. (His wife, Gwen, was also a public school teacher. In fact, they met when they were assigned adjoining classrooms in 1994.)

During his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last week, Walz, who in addition to teaching geography also coached football and was the faculty advisor for the school’s first-ever gay-straight alliance, praised public school teachers and was met with thunderous applause.

Never underestimate a public school teacher. pic.twitter.com/zTSxFqH0tn — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 22, 2024

At this point, Vance’s obsession with people who don’t have children isn’t just weird, it’s creepy. And it might explain why his poll numbers are so abysmal, and only seem to be getting worse each time he opens his mouth… or pops into a donut shop unexpectedly.

According to FiveThirtyEight, his unfavorability ratings have once again ticked upwards. Almost 44% of people now have a negative view of him, up from 38% at the beginning of the month, and up from 28% when he was first tapped to be Donald Trump‘s #2. It’s almost like the more people get to know the guy, the more they dislike him.

We’re gonna go out on a limb and say JD’s latest attacks on childless public school teachers and lesbian stepmoms won’t help improve things for the embattled VP wannabe.