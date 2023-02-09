This NSFW gay cartoon gangbang has gaymers feeling hot to trot

Video games and pop art have long overlapped, with gamers creating mashups of their favorite characters placed into different TV shows, movies, or other artworks.

But some gamers recently took a scene from a very adult gay cartoon, Axel in Harlem, and dropped in characters from Pokemon, Sonic the Hedgehog, Mega Man, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Super Mario Bros. — and it has us in stitches. (When was the last time you saw Sonic the Hedgehog lusting after some bussy? Well, now’s your chance!)

Axel in Harlem was created by Animan Studios, a company that specializes in creating sexually explicit adult videos drawn somewhat in the style of 1960s Hanna-Barbera cartoons — yabba-dabba-do-me!

Like most adult flicks, Axel in Harlem doesn’t really have a plot. A video trailer reveals that it’s about a gentleman named Axel, a well-endowed resident of New York City during the 1920s and ’30s Harlem Renaissance.

He gets the attention of his dapper male neighbors by strutting his big, beautiful, bootylicious butt down the sidewalk, much to the shock of some upper-crusty neighbors.

Several of Axel’s male neighbors go up to his apartment to participate in a gangbang (complete with some very skillful piano playing). The cartoon is especially notable because it presents Black men of size as desirable, something that never happens in mainstream gay adult film.

A user of a Spanish Facebook group for selling and repairing video game consoles was so struck by the clip of Axel strutting his stuff that they set it to the Spanish language song “Vámonos De Fiesta A Factory” (“Let’s party at the Factory”).

The totally SFW result is kinda delightful. After all, Black men and Latin rhythms are spread throughout the Spanish-speaking world, so why not mix ’em up for some fun?

As the clip gained popularity online, some gaymers were apparently struck by one image in particular of three of Axel’s neighbors staring mesmerized at his round and tempting rump. These gamers took the image and ran with it, creating parodies based on various video games. There’s even an entire gallery dedicated to it.

We gotta say, the idea of Pokemon trainers, Mega Man X, Luigi, Tails the fox, and Freddy’s animatronic robots lusting after a meaty piece of man-ass is pretty hilarious.

That’s not because we can’t imagine these characters as gay or having sexual lives–there’s tons of NSFW fan art to help anyone’s imagination in those realms! But rather, the images are striking because video games rarely show characters experiencing gay desire or eye-popping lust.

As such, this fan art brings that experience to life, hilariously showing what it looks like when a gaming hero can’t help but gawk at a nice hot butt — just like the rest of us.

We’ve never felt more seen!