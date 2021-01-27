Nutjob preacher Scott Lively blames gays for Trump election loss

Noted far-right homophobe and preacher Scott Lively has taken to the airwaves to reveal what he considers the reason for Donald Trump‘s re-election loss. In a new radio message, Lively claims God punished Trump with election loss for being too kind to LGBTQ people.
Sure, Jan.
“Trump fully endorsed and backed and applauded [Richard] Grenell [who] was an outspoken advocate for the central doctrine of the progressive movement, which is queer theory,” Lively said on the January 24 episode of the internet radio show Swamp Rangers.
In his remarks, Lively referred to Richard Grenell, the openly gay man Trump appointed as ambassador to Germany. Grenell also served as acting Direction of National Intelligence, though he was never confirmed to the position. Throughout his tenure, Grenell defended Trump as a champion of LGBTQ causes, despite a number of policies and judicial appointments hostile to queer rights.
Related: Scott Lively Thinks Obama Supports LGBT Issues Because He “May Be” Gay
“He defied God on a fundamental tenet of the Bible and never repented of it,” Lively added. “If Donald Trump was, as I believe, God’s man in the White House for four years, why did God not preserve it? Because if God had given him favor, nothing that mankind could have done could have removed him from that office. And yet the one thing that he did during that time that would virtually guarantee God’s favor being removed was to put his own personal stamp of approval on behavior that God condemns in the harshest possible terms in the Bible, which is specifically male homosexuality.”
Contrary to Lively’s remarks, Donald Trump ranks as the most anti-LGBTQ president in American history. He chose Mike Pence–an ardent defender of conversion therapy–as his Vice President, appointed a number of judges hostile to LGBTQ people to key positions, refused to let American embassies fly the Pride flag during the month of June, and banned transgender people from serving in the military.
Scott Lively, for his part, has also made a career out of attacking LGBTQ people, having promoted conversion therapy, pushed so-called “kill the gays” laws in African nations, and claimed a secret gay cabal was behind the rise of Nazism in Germany. He currently serves as the President of the anti-gay Abiding Truth Ministries, an organization deemed a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
9 Comments
Mister P
That’s right we did it. And we will do it again!!
Milton
So Scott obviously enjoys the Lesbian porn so female homosexuality you ate A Ok.
If Scotts God supported Trump originally he must be one morally bunkrupt misogynistic deity.
Den
It is kind of interesting that the Christian Bible says nothing about lesbianism, but since women were typically traded as property in marriage gay women having secret affairs was probably way below the radar for these people.
By contrast ritual phallic worship and the man on man sex involved would have really chapped the hide of the ancient Jews because it involved idolatry AND mocked the patriarchy by having men take a passive role in sex.
It irked the early Christians because that religion was/is based on a hatred of everything physically pleasurable and a longing for the nebulous pleasures of life after death. They similarly would have thought little of lesbianism because they gave little thought to what women did outside of their circumscribed social role as “helpmates” to men, and family property valued for trade.
Cam
It’s all our fault, we took out the NRA and Trump, and if Republicans piss off LGBTQ people more we’ll take away ill fitting pants, Cracker Barrell and white Supremecist Karens who have meltdowns in grocery stores.
Essie
GURL!! Don’t you even touch Cracker Barrel!! Otherwise, I want to kiss all of y’all gays.
scotshot
@Essie
Typical low info Troll. Your “dis” is no dis.
Kangol2
Where’s Kieran, Don the Con’s and Richard Grenell’s ardent defender, to call out this Republican, right-wing, anti-gay and anti-LGBTQ hatemonger? Where all the other GOP defenders who rarely seem to get on camera and tell the Christianist wackdoodles in that party so that the world can see where they can stuff their hate-filled garbage? Will the Gays for Don the Con demand he denounce Scott Lively and all the other homophobes? They used to demand that Obama denounce whatever fringe person on the Left popped up, but I rarely if ever saw them demand the same of W Bush, let alone Failed Ex-Prez Donny Two Scoops.
James
He is an extremely sick loser. I hate him, I hate his god, may they both rot in hell. HE IS EVIL AND A MURDERER.
rand503
If you aren’t nice to us, Scott, we’ll send a flood to your house. We did it to Tony Perkins. We’re serious.