NYC Pride is the latest to get cancelled, not postponed

It was only a matter of time. Following last week’s news that San Francisco Pride (held at the end of June) and San Diego Pride (held in July) had been cancelled, not postponed, New York City’s Heritage of Pride is the next to call off plans until next year.

NYC Pride takes place the same weekend as SF Pride, and both mark the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising of 1969. This year’s Prides were to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the nation’s first Pride march in 1970, on the one-year anniversary of Stonewall. Both cities plan to celebrate this occasion in 2021.

“As the days have passed, it has become more and more clear that even with a decline in the spread [of the pandemic,] large-scale events such as ours are unlikely to happen in the near future,” Maryanne Roberto Fine, NYC Pride Co-Chair, said in a statement. “We understand that we need to reimagine NYC Pride events – and have already begun to do just that.”

Janelle Monáe, Betty Who and Pussy Riot had already been booked to perform as part of the NYC Pride 2020 programming.

Last year the city hosted World Pride, which saw incredible numbers of participants and headliners like Grace Jones and Madonna, and appearances by the likes of Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and many, many others.

“Pride is a staple in New York City, and is oftentimes a safe space for many,” David A. Correa, Interim Executive Director of Heritage of Pride, said. “This weighed on our members, board, and staff, knowing that we serve as a haven for vulnerable communities. It was not easy to arrive at the decision to cancel pride as we have come to know it over the years, especially given the financial impact this could have on LGBTQIA+ people and businesses, but our top priority remains the health and well-being of all those that participate with us. ”

New York City remains the hardest-hit American city in the coronavirus pandemic.

NYC Pride joins an ever-expanding list of spring and summer events being canceled or postponed due to the virus.