NYC’s newly elected mayor just appointed a super anti-LGBTQ pastor to a top position

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed a controversial pastor with an ugly history of espousing anti-gay and transphobic views to a choice role in his administration, and, understandably, members of the LGBTQ community aren’t happy about it.

Rev. Erick Salgado, a failed politician who ran for New York City mayor in 2013 as a far right-leaning Democrat, will serve as assistant commissioner in the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), New York Daily News reports.

His anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion platform in 2013 earned him an endorsement from the antigay hate group National Organization for Marriage, a nonprofit formed for the sole purpose of opposing same-sex marriage.

During a candidate forum, Salgado criticized his opponents for marching in Pride parade, and sold himself as the “only one who did not march” and as “the only one who [is] willing to say in public that I only believe in traditional marriage.”

In fact, not only did he not march in the Pride parade, he organized a march in the Bronx to protest the city’s decision to legalize gay marriage in 2011.

But it gets worse.

Not only that, in 2013 Salgado objected to the Parks Department erecting statues in the Sheepshead Bay Holocaust Memorial Park in honor of non-Jewish victims of the Nazis, including LGBTQ people, calling it “a betrayal of the community and even worse, disrespectful to the memory of those who perished in the Holocaust.”

In addition to his anti-LGBTQ comments, the Adams appointee, who was also part of the mayor’s transition team, authored a transphobic tweet in 2016 attacking then-Mayor Bill de Blasio for enacting transgender-inclusive bathroom policies that still remains up on his Twitter page today:

“Bill DeBlasio wants you to allow your daughters to share the bathroom with a transgendered [sic],” he wrote. “Shame on him.”

A quick scroll through Salgado’s account also shows he has posted a number of pictures of himself with Adams over the years, referring to him as his “good friend” and praising his leadership…

In another tweet, Adams is seen cutting the ribbon at Salgado’s new church:

Another shows the two together for the Columbus Day Parade back in 2018:

“I am proud to serve in this administration under the leadership of Mayor Adams and share his long-held values of tolerance and inclusion,” Salgado said in a statement released by the mayor’s press office.

“My views have evolved as society has evolved. As MOIA assistant commissioner, my mission will be to lift up immigrant communities across our city, including LGBTQ+ immigrants, who often face barriers to accessing needed services.”

As if all that wasn’t bad enough, Adams is also reportedly considering appointing former New York City Councilman Fernando Cabrera to a “faith-based” position in the administration, after backing off a previous plan to appoint him as the city’s top mental health official after his anti-LGBTQ views came to light, including once expressing support for a Ugandan law that would have seen gay people executed.

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about Salgado’s appointment…

