Nyle DiMarco probably has COVID-19. Here’s what he wants you to know.

Nyle DiMarco has announced he’s recovering from what he suspects is COVID-19. He says he’s not seeking a test because of the limited number that are available.

DiMarco, 30, who is deaf, posted a video in American Sign Language urging others who are experiencing mild symptoms to be “mindful of sick patients that need to get tested more than you do.”

In the accompanying caption, the America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars winner shares that he’s been self-isolating ever since coming down with a fever, sore throat, mild cough, and loss of the sense of smell/taste.

“I’ve been really sick and I am now on the mend. I do not typically do this but I wanted to share something,” he says.

“It is very possible I contracted coronavirus and I have access to get tested but I do not want to. The reason is because there is a shortage of COVID-19 test kits in the U.S. and the sick patients need it more than I do.

“For 48 hours starting Sunday night, I had a fever, body chills, a sore throat and a mild cough. All these are symptomatic of COVID-19. Some with COVID-19 have reported not being able to taste or smell. That was my experience too.

“I knew I wasn’t a high risk so I stayed calm. I communicated with my doctor and self-quarantined. I kept an eye out for any respiratory issues because if it worsened, it could be deadly.

“But I recovered…. And I still am self-isolating.

“I’d like to stress that testing is important. Widespread testing has been a key part for some countries like South Korea’s efforts in handling Covid-19. In a perfect world, I’d take the test. Unfortunately the U.S. lacks enough test kits.

“If you are healthy and have no respiratory issues, I encourage you to be mindful of sick patients that need to get tested more than you do. And stay at home to avoid spreading and help flattening the curve.

“We’re in this together. Let look out for each other!!”