NYPD hate crimes unit releases video of attack on gay man in hopes of locating perpetrator

Police in New York City have appealed to the public for help in identifying the perpetrator of a suspected hate crime that took place the evening of April 24.

The attack occurred in Midtown Manhattan Saturday evening around 7 pm. Video surveillance footage shows the 24-year-old victim–whose identity has not been released to the public–walking into a CVS drug store.

Related: Ruby Rose shares horrific details of hate crime that sent her to the hospital

As the victim enters the building, the suspect attacks him, punching him in the face and neck without warning. Police have also confirmed that the suspect shouted homophobic slurs during the beating; the victim is, indeed, a gay man.

WATCH: NYPD Hate Crimes unit investigating after man punched in head in anti-gay attack at Midtown CVS Full story: https://t.co/Xheofiq0T5 pic.twitter.com/kPCFrNUVBC — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 28, 2021

Law enforcement has released video footage of the attack, and of the suspect escaping onto 9th street. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

New York City police hope someone can help identify the attacker and bring him to justice. Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspect can alert police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.