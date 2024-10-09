Kamala Harris‘ favorite Formula One driver doubles as one of the greatest queer allies in sports.

In an interview Tuesday with Howard Stern, the Democratic presidential nominee revealed she’s a big F1 racing fan. “We love it. Our whole family does,” she told the former shock jock.

While politicians often exaggerate their sports fandom during campaigns–Al Gore once confused “Michael Jordan” with “Michael Jackson”–Kamala seems to be the real deal. When asked to name her favorite driver, the sitting Veep was unequivocal.

“Lewis Hamilton, of course,” she replied.

Whether you agree with her politically or not, she’s showing some impeccable judgement here! #F1pic.twitter.com/XYqET72Oq6 — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) October 9, 2024

That’s a choice we can get behind!

Hamilton is a stud, and we’re not just talking about his ripped, tatted bod and sharp lewks. The seven-time world champ routinely spreads the rainbow love, often rocking Pride-themed accessories while competing in countries where homosexuality is illegal.

Hamilton’s first big stand came in 2021, when he won in Qatar with a Progress Pride flag design and “We Stand Together” message on his helmet. The racing legend also wore the inclusive head gear in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

“Equal rights is a serious issue,” he said at the time. “I do think as these sports go to these places, they’re duty-bound to raise awareness for these issues. And these places need scrutiny and need the media to speak about these things.”

When Hamilton returned to Qatar last year for the gulf nation’s Grand Prix, he brought his rainbow helmet with him.

“I think it’s always good and well raising awareness for things, but it’s more about the work that’s done in the background, the conversations that you continue to have,” he said.

Hamilton has hopped into the driver’s seat bearing Pride colors at least eight times, including last June at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

On the top of his helmet, Hamilton had the traditional Pride flag colors overlaid with a “Love is Love” slogan.

A British native, Hamilton rocked his rainbow helmet design at the Miami Grind Prix as well, just as Florida was passing a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

“It’s not good at all,” he told the Associated Press. “I stand by those within the community here. I hope they continue to stand firm and push back. I’ll have the rainbow on my helmet. It’s no different to when we were in Saudi.”

Unsurprisingly, when former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher publicly came out as gay this past summer, Hamilton offered his unbridled support.

“I think clearly he’s not felt comfortable being able to say it in the past and it’s definitely not a new thing, but I think it just shows that we are in a time that finally you can take that step and don’t have to fear,” he said while in Hungary, whose autocratic government is vehemently anti-LGBTQ+. “Even him taking that step sends such a positive message and liberates others to be able to do the same. We need more and more people to do that.”

As Formula 1’s only Black driver, Hamilton has faced an onslaught of bigotry. He’s spoken out about the organization’s failures to diversify. “It’s lacking leadership,” he said, via the New York Times. “It shouldn’t be for me to have to call the teams or call the teams out.”

During the Black Lives Matter movement, Hamilton expressed solidarity whenever he could.

This past summer, he traveled through Africa and visited Gorée island, the largest slave-trading site on the continent’s coast for centuries.

“You can’t even imagine the horrors faced by the people who were taken from their homelands and sold for hundreds of years. The millions of people who died at sea,” he posted on Instagram.

“I really feel the weight of it. It’s so important to learn our history and to honor the people we come from and live for them.”

In Mozambique, Hamilton met with some of the 25,000 refugees in the East African nation. “All of our lives are connected, and we share everything,” he posted. “Joy and pain, triumph and struggle. Our support for one another has to extend globally.”

Hamilton, 39, truly uses his platform for good. As far as picking a favorite pro athlete is concerned, Kamala could do a lot worse!

And again, it’s apparent she legitimately follows Hamilton’s career. Kamala alluded to his switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, one of the biggest shakeups in F1 history.

“He’s leaving Mercedes,” she told Stern. “You don’t know. You don’t watch Formula 1. … Once you start, I think you should see it. You might get hooked. … It’s good stuff.”

That’s quite an endorsement! Perhaps Hamilton will return the favor with one of his own?

We’re nearing the finish line, after all…

