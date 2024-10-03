Melania Trump just got busted.

CNN reports that it reached out to Mrs. Trump’s publisher almost two months ago hoping to set up an interview with the ex-FLOTUS about her new memoir, out next week. After going back and forth several times, the publisher finally agreed to the sit-down in exchange for… a fee of $250,000 and a signed NDA.

Per CNN:

In an email to CNN, Skyhorse Publishing sent a document labeled, “Confidentiality and Nondisclosure Agreement” that laid out strict terms for an interview and use of material from the book, titled “Melania,” due to publish on October 8. On top of that, the agreement stipulated that “CNN shall pay a licensing fee of two hundred fifty thousand dollars ($250,000).” CNN did not sign the agreement… …Paying a public figure for an interview, especially the spouse of a political candidate, is highly frowned upon in most newsrooms, which tend to have strict guidelines against such a practice. It is also highly unusual for the request to come from a representative purportedly acting on behalf of the spouse of a presidential candidate and a former first lady -– especially with such a large price tag.

The NDA reportedly said that anyone at the network who worked on the interview–from producers to reporters to cameramen–had to sign the contract and would be subject to a $100,000 penalty for every violation.

Skyhorse Publishing later said the $250,000 payment demand was sent “by mistake” which is, um, totally understandable, right? After all, hasn’t everyone accidentally asked for $250,000 at least once in their life and not really meant it?

In a statement, Skyhourse president, Tony Lyons, said Mrs. Trump knew nothing about the communications with CNN and called the whole thing an unfortunate “internal miscommunication.”

“Had CNN signed an NDA, in the normal course of business, we would have approached Melania’s team to discuss [specifics of the interview],” he said.

Melania’s camp isn’t commenting on the matter. But the allegedly accidental $250,000 payment demand is on par with her usual speaking fee.

Earlier this year, the ex-FLOTUS received $237,000 for speaking at a Log Cabin Republicans fundraiser. The event was held at Mar-a-Lago, which means she didn’t even have to leave the house to collect her check.

Melania Trump begins her speech last night to the Log Cabin (LBGT+) Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/cB4EvSCVN5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2024

The Log Cabin Republicans also paid her $250,000 to speak at an event in December 2022, shortly after her husband announced his latest reelection bid. It was one of three speeches she delivered that month for $250,000 or more. Overall, she racked in $1.2 million in speaking fees in 2022.

Melania’s memoir, appropriately titled Melania, was originally supposed to be published at the end of September. Then it was pushed to October 1. Now, it has been pushed to October 8. It promises to offer an “intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.”

That “extraordinary life” has included a failed modeling career, a failed QVC jewelry collection, a failed line of caviar-infused skincare products, a failed non-fungible token business, and a weird marriage to a 34-time convicted felon who she met while we was still married to his second wife.

Standard copies of the 256-page book are $40. Signed copies are available through her website for $75. And for fans looking for bonus photos, a special edition is available for $250.

With barely a month left until the election, Mrs. Trump has been totally MIA from the campaign trail. Instead, she’s kept herself busy by plugging her upcoming memoir, her latest collection of Christmas ornaments, and her new line of $600 gold freedom necklaces on social media, effectively turning her Twitter page into a low end shopping channel account.

In her most recent post promoting Melania, the ex-FLOTUS seemingly talks about being in favor of abortion rights, which has thrown everyone for a loop since her husband is hugely responsible Roe v. Wade being overturned and has bragging about it nonstop on the campaign trail.

“Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard,” she says in a video posted to her account this morning. “Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth, individual freedom. What does ‘my body, my choice’ really mean?”

What does any of this really mean???

