twitter tirade

The official @HouseGOP Twitter page was a chaotic mess during last night’s January 6 hearing

By

Whoever was in charge of running the official Twitter page for House Republicans was clearly going through it last night.

As the January 6 committee held its eighth televised hearing, @HouseGOP was frantically tweeting (and occasionally deleting) rebuttals faster than Josh Hawley sprinted across that hallway.

The hearing focused on the 187 minutes between the end of Donald Trump’s speech at the Ellipse on January 6, 2021 and when he finally released a videotaped statement telling his “very special” supporters to kindly leave the Capitol after breaking all the windows and sh*tting all over the floors.

The rebuttals, however, didn’t indicate what parts of the hearing @HouseGOP was responding to. Nor did they offer any evidence or cite any sources to support whatever points they were trying to make.

In short, it was just a bunch of incoherent nonsense written by someone–a low level staffer, we’re guessing, or perhaps an intern–who may or may not have been drunk on their sofa.

Here are a few examples…

When @HouseGOP wasn’t tweeting that garbage, it was trying to distract and deflect from the hearing by bringing up completely unrelated issues, like inflation (which, for the record, unlike issurrection, isn’t a crime).

Again, we have no idea who was behind these chaotic tweets, but we suggest perhaps they take a few days off to catch up on some much-needed sleep. Either that or call their sponsor.

Here’s how folx responded to @HouseGOP’s mini meltdown last night…

Last night’s hearing concluded the first batch of January 6 hearings. The committee announced it will hold additional hearings in September after the panel’s vice chair, Liz Cheney, revealed new witnesses and more evidence continue to emerge.

“In the course of these hearings we have received new evidence, and new witnesses have bravely stepped forward,” she announced yesterday. “Efforts to litigate and overcome immunity and executive privilege claims have been successful, and those continue.”

“Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break.”