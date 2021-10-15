It’s official: Lance Bass is a daddy

Openly gay *NSYNC singer and entrepreneur Lance Bass has just announced his latest venture. He, along with husband Michael Turchin, welcomed twins to their family October 14.

Bass and Turchin are now the fathers of a boy and a girl, Violet Betty and son Alexander James, born via surrogacy. Bass took to Instagram to share his excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass)

“The baby dragons have arrived,” he wrote, adding in a string of heart emojis. “I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

Bass and Turchin had announced the pregnancy in early June, and revealed that the couple had struggled to find a surrogate, had issues with IFV and even had one surrogate suffer a miscarriage. The two also said they looked forward to helping to pave the way for other gay couples to become parents.

“There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye,” Bass told People. “We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going through that too.’ Or like, ‘Oh, now that’s, hopefully, what we can do.’ And give them a kind of a blueprint of how to do it. If you want to start that family, start that family. It’s going to be incredible.”

Congratulations to the happy couple. Now, when do we get to see the baby pictures?