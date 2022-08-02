Oh god, the Ivana Trump gravesite story just took an even more sick and twisted turn

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of ex-president Donald Trump and mother of Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, was laid to rest late last month near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Photos of her gravesite began circulating on Twitter over the weekend and, well, we think the images speak for themselves:
Doubt there is a new low? This is the miserly grave of Ivana Trump, also known as a tax break for her ex-husband. pic.twitter.com/Tozbyp33LY
— Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) July 31, 2022
Yes, that is actually Ivana Trump’s current gravesite. And no, this is not a joke.
Now, you may be wondering why anyone would be buried on a golf course. Turns out, it might all be part of Trump’s tax evasion strategy, er, plan. Surprised? Neither are we.
New Jersey tax code exempts cemetery land from all taxes, rates, and assessments. By burying his ex-wife on his golf course, Trump now has yet another way of avoiding taxes on the 520-acre property. Or at least on the approximately 10-acres around where Ivana is buried.
He already gets a deep discount by growing hay and raising a small herd of goats on the land, which allows him to claim the estate is used for “agriculture”, thus qualifying it as “farmland”, which reduces his tax bill from $80,000 to less than $1,000.
New Jersey’s tax code also exempts cemeteries from from business taxes, sales taxes, income taxes, and inheritance taxes. It doesn’t take much to see where this is going.
Brooke Harrington, professor of sociology at Dartmouth college in New Hampshire, dug into the matter and discovered that, yep, the whole thing appears to be a “trifecta of tax avoidance.”
On Saturday, she tweeted: “As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little plot of dirt on his Bedminster, NJ golf course just for tax breaks. So I checked the NJ tax code & folks…it’s a trifecta of tax avoidance. Property, income & sales tax, all eliminated.”
As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little plot of dirt on his Bedminster, NJ golf course just for tax breaks.
So I checked the NJ tax code & folks…it's a trifecta of tax avoidance. Property, income & sales tax, all eliminated. pic.twitter.com/VDZBlDyuhQ
— Brooke Harrington (@EBHarrington) July 31, 2022
In 2015, Trump received the approval to build a family cemetery at his Bedminster golf course that would include a classical mausoleum. The twice-impeached ex-president has indicated that he wants to be buried there after he dies.
“It’s never something you like to think about, but it makes sense,” he told Page Six in 2007. “This is such beautiful land, and Bedminster is one of the richest places in the country.”
Here’s how folx on Twitter have been reacting to the whole thing…
Trump buried his ex-wife Ivana — whom he raped & cheated on with Marla Maples — at his Bedminster Club for a tax break. Then, he played golf on her grave while taking Saudi Arabian blood-money. I never want to hear the media criticize Biden for spending the weekend in Delaware.
— Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) July 31, 2022
Ivana's grave might be the most bizarre thing yet about the Trumps.
My God, what is wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/NsXsN2i7Um
— SCOTUS is now just a political org (@DaleGeldart) July 31, 2022
The Ivana story got even worse
By burying her in a pauper’s grave at his golf course, Trump has evaded property, sales & income taxes
Worst of all her kids let it happen! Ivanka desecrated her own mom, who has become in death nothing more than Trump’s latest tax evasion scheme
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) July 31, 2022
Ivana Trump’s Grave site …. ?Hmm can’t help but wonder if Melania had anything to do with the planning? pic.twitter.com/T0W8Qfjw6k
— Beyond My 4 Walls (@VWalls4) July 31, 2022
After they arrest Trump, they should dig up Ivana’s grave and see what he really buried there.
— The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) August 1, 2022
When I saw this earlier, I thought it was a joke. Then I Googled it. Who gets buried at a golf course? And how can Ivana rest with Trump sweating over her grave all the time? pic.twitter.com/0sKkyo1amy
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) July 30, 2022
I wouldn't be surprised if Trump asked for money to allow people to visit Ivana's grave.
— Kiki (@Kikokiki_txt) July 30, 2022
It will look better once they install the putt putt windmill for the trick shots. pic.twitter.com/SSLHA2WheY
— ™ (@FrancisWegner) July 29, 2022
Now that we know Ivana Trump is buried next to the first hole of Trump’s golf course, we can assume that Melania will be buried on the third hole. Right?
— Mayo ? (@MayoIsSpicyy) July 30, 2022
