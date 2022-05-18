menace to society

Oh god, ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli was just released from prison early

Hide your wallets and your Truvada because Martin Shkreli (a.k.a. Pharma Bro) was just released from prison after serving part of a seven-year sentence.

The ex-pharmaceutical investor made headlines in 2017 when he jacked up the price of Daraprim, a life-saving AIDS medication, by 5000%–from $13.50 to a whopping $750 per pill–while working as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals in 2015.

In a statement, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said Shkreli had been transferred from a federal correctional facility in Pennsylvania to a “community confinement” program, where he will remain in federal custody until September 14.

The 39-year-old posted a photo to Facebook announcing his release by saying, “Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.”

In 2018, Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of defrauding investors in two hedge funds and a former drug company. In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to pay $7.4 million and he was barred for life from running a public company or working in any capacity in the pharmaceutical industry.

Last month, his lawyers asked to withdraw from representing him after he stopped paying his legal bills. They said Shkreli, who was once worth millions, “has no assets” with which to continue to pay the fees.

