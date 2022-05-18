Oh god, ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli was just released from prison early

Hide your wallets and your Truvada because Martin Shkreli (a.k.a. Pharma Bro) was just released from prison after serving part of a seven-year sentence.

The ex-pharmaceutical investor made headlines in 2017 when he jacked up the price of Daraprim, a life-saving AIDS medication, by 5000%–from $13.50 to a whopping $750 per pill–while working as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals in 2015.

In a statement, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said Shkreli had been transferred from a federal correctional facility in Pennsylvania to a “community confinement” program, where he will remain in federal custody until September 14.

The 39-year-old posted a photo to Facebook announcing his release by saying, “Getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.”

In 2018, Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of defrauding investors in two hedge funds and a former drug company. In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to pay $7.4 million and he was barred for life from running a public company or working in any capacity in the pharmaceutical industry.

Last month, his lawyers asked to withdraw from representing him after he stopped paying his legal bills. They said Shkreli, who was once worth millions, “has no assets” with which to continue to pay the fees.

Here’s what Twitter is saying about his release…

martin shkreli has been released just in time for white boy summer pic.twitter.com/O07lQpBi8m — .-. . – .- .-. -.. (@psychodelixate) May 18, 2022

Damn, I was having a pretty decent day until I learned about human genital wart Martin Shkreli being released from prison. Bummer — Jason (@_FireInTheBowl_) May 18, 2022

Hot take: Elon is just a more successful Martin Shkreli. — Dr. Zaius (@Valuations_) May 18, 2022

Martin Shkreli raised the price of HIV drugs 5,000% overnight, and there are people on this bird site celebrating his release from prison today. WTF is wrong with people? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 18, 2022

I wonder if anyone defending Martin Shkreli were to have their utility and rent/mortgage hiked 5000% overnight would still favorably view their landlord — Daniel Larkin (@Dlarkin717) May 18, 2022

Its perfect timing. Martin Shkreli wouldn't want to miss out on world inflation. — J (@blue1byu) May 18, 2022

If a shithead like Martin Shkreli can have a cult of personality online, there's hope for all of us to get our own groups of obsessive weirdos. — Jacob Davison (@JacobDavison_) May 18, 2022

martin shkreli being released from prison is just like the intro to cape fear — gwan-carlo esposito (@denyxvelasquex) May 18, 2022

Martin Shkreli has been released from prison. It would be cooler if the judge had told him he would be released today, then said “JK I mean in 7 years” and slam dunked the gavel. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 18, 2022

Oh great, #PharmaBro has been unleashed on society again. We should have Sociopath Alerts, like we have other warnings. #MartinShkreli — ?Arbiter of Cool?????? (@ArbiterofCool) May 18, 2022

Only question now is how long until Martin Shkreli is on Joe Rogan/Alex Jones? — Shady (@ZuluWhiskey22) May 18, 2022