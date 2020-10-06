Oh, great. Trump military aide tests positive for COVID-19.

The fallout of the GOP “Super Spreader” event–the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, which ignored mask-wearing and social distancing–continues. MSNBC reports that at least one top military aide to Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump returned to the White House Monday evening, and while he tried to put on a veneer of heath, observers noted his labored breathing and difficulty standing during a photo op. As he did so, the roster of people in close contact with him to test positive for the coronavirus continued to grow.

Related: Broadway diva Patti LuPone epically smacks down Trump over White House return

Now that list has expanded to include military personnel. According to MSNBC, a military valet tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The news marks the 15th person close to Trump to test positive for the virus. The growing litany includes Melania Trump, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Trump’s personal assistant Nick Luna, campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump advisors Kellyanne Conway & Hope Hicks, as well as White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Additionally, at least three White House reporters are confirmed to have the virus.

The White House has yet to comment officially on the report regarding the military valet.