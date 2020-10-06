Oh, great. Trump military aide tests positive for COVID-19.

The fallout of the GOP “Super Spreader” event–the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, which ignored mask-wearing and social distancing–continues. MSNBC reports that at least one top military aide to Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump returned to the White House Monday evening, and while he tried to put on a veneer of heath, observers noted his labored breathing and difficulty standing during a photo op. As he did so, the roster of people in close contact with him to test positive for the coronavirus continued to grow.
Now that list has expanded to include military personnel. According to MSNBC, a military valet tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The news marks the 15th person close to Trump to test positive for the virus. The growing litany includes Melania Trump, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Senators Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Trump’s personal assistant Nick Luna, campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump advisors Kellyanne Conway & Hope Hicks, as well as White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Additionally, at least three White House reporters are confirmed to have the virus.
The White House has yet to comment officially on the report regarding the military valet.
5 Comments
WSnyder
And now there’s news that one of the leading Coast Guard leaders has tested positive and almost all the Joint Chiefs and their staff are quarantining because he had several meetings with them just before his positive result.
The good news is that the military takes this more seriously than Trump and have proactively taken measures, and have far better contract tracing protocols, to isolate and compartmentalize. The Joint Chiefs also can still do their jobs effectively from home due to secure communications so there’s no interruption in mission or capabilities.
The fact remains however, that Trump’s, and by extension the GOP’s, utter disregard and attempts to downplay COVID have put this country at risk. When they put their need to stay in power ahead of the National interests, they are committing Treason. And call it Fate or an act of God, or just Karma, it’s the fact that the point of origin seems to stem from their near celebration at the passing of RGB and their celebratory nomination of Amy Barret to the Supreme Court.
If God was on their side, one can only say he/she certainly has an odd way of showing approval at their actions [having a party? Ok, ZAP, here’s some COVID for ya.]
WSnyder
OMG, it just gets better and better. Literally just after I posted the above, Stephan Miller confirms he has COVID. It’s like getting a free double dose of THC, calms the nerves, relaxes the mind and euphoric all at the same time. If there was anyone other than Trump I’d love to see suffer with COVID, it’s this PoS.
[I really, REALLY hope none of the WH Domestic Staff or Agents in the Protective Detail get sick. These are dedicated people doing the country a great service and they don’t get to choose who they serve. They bear the brunt of dealing with an egotistical idiot, who views them as ‘servants’ and not as people.]
Tombear
All I can say is that the Notorius RBG got to work quickly!
Max
bless her!
Cozmo2
This jerk only cares about himself. This doesn’t surprise me.