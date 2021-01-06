Oh, look: Aaron Schock was partying it up in Brazil on NYE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Schock (@aaronschock)

Disgraced former GOP congressman Aaron Schock popped his head up at what appears to be a circuit party in Brazil.

Schock brazenly posted photos of the event to his Instagram, tagging several other influencers in the posts.

“Pointed in the right direction,” a maskless Schock captioned under a photo of himself standing under a light-up arch. Said post is dated January 2.

In another photo–which appears to have been deleted–Yahoo News reports that Schock tagged himself alongside Instagrammer Alec Rugo with two others. The men all stood close together without masks. Rugo also posted a video to his Instagram story tagging himself and Schock at a large circuit party-like gathering where–surprise surprise–attendees gathered close together without masks.

It should come as no surprise that the COVID vigilante group “Gays Over COVID” has blasted Schock over his behavior, and that the internet outrage has followed in full force.

“Nice to see upstanding citizens Aaron Schock and Alec Rugo having a low-key weekend at home,” Gays Over COVID posted to Twitter.

Readers didn’t show sympathy, either.

#aaronschock has disregarded everyone else's rights for his own amusement for years. Unsure why this is a surprise now. — David Patrickson (@CaptainDave274) January 3, 2021

I think all @aaronschock does these days is travel. He has no apparent source of income but lord he is obsessed with his abs. He’s literally the worst of the worst. An empty-headed, shallow & stupid person who only cares about himself — Mark Garrison (@MarkGarrison1) January 5, 2021

