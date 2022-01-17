yikes

Oklahoma pastor rubs spit into man’s face in bizarre sermon

By
Pastor Michael Todd
Pastor Michael Todd (Photo: YouTube)

An Evangelical Pastor has gone viral over the weekend for a video in which he appears to rub his spit in the face of a parishioner who joins him on stage. The demonstration would raise eyebrows at any time, but given we’re still in a pandemic, many blasted the pastor’s actions as reprehensible.

Mike Todd, 34, is the lead pastor with the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the clip, he warns his parishioners that, “Receiving vision from God might get nasty.” He then literally coughs and snorts up some saliva and phlegm into the palm of his hand.

“And this is where most people would not face Jesus anymore,” Todd said, as the audience begins to suspect what’s about to happen. “What most people would do would [be to] turn away.”

He said the man beside him knows what’s coming, but that people must stand strong—physically, emotionally and spiritually— even when “receiving vision from God gets nasty”.

Todd then proceeded to rub his spit onto the eyes and face of a man. TMZ said the man is his younger brother.

Many in the audience were audibly shocked and said “ewwww” at the stunt.

“How you just reacted, is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle,” responded Todd.

Transformation Church in Tulsa describes itself as a “relevant and progressive church that changes lives” and “H.O.T: We are humble, open and transparent people of integrity.” It aims to be welcoming to a slightly younger congregation. As such, Todd has previously made a name for himself delivering sermons on sex, love and dating. It

Todd is perhaps less rabidly anti-gay than many Evangelical preachers, although we note the church’s website still promotes a memoir by a woman who says she turned away from being a lesbian when she found Jesus.

Todd is married to fellow Transformation Church pastor, Natalie Todd. They have four children and have been lead pastors at Transformation Church since 2015.

Below are just a few of the reactions.

This is not the first time Todd has caused controversy with his teachings. He’s previously told parishioners that domestic violence is not an acceptable reason to leave a marriage.