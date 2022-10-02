TIKTALK

The Old Gays sporting leather, a frat boy car wash, & an app to track hookups

By

Preview Jim Parsons’ gay dramedy Spoiler Alert, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Frat boys hosted a car wash.

@kasand_a sigma nu, thank you #uiuc #uiuctok #collegelife #comedy #funny #siblingsbelike ♬ Munch Latino Remix – Jarxiel

The heterosexuals gave themselves a pat.

@maxlwald #schuhplattler #southtyrol #tradition #dolomites #dancegroup #fun #lederhose #havingfun #lupfen #unescoworldnaturalheritage #eisacktal #italy #klausen ♬ Originalton – Säx Mäx Markus Waldb

A new app tracked hookups.

@bing6j Replying to @michaelwayne062 I mean.. it’s Folsom week! It’s all about PrEP, fun, and HookBook #gay #folsom #folsomstreetfair #leather #daddy ♬ A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton

Samuel Sacal ran seven miles.

@samsacfit7 mile run (8:21 min pace)♬ original sound – xxtristanxo

Luke Cebula walked the West Side Highway.

@carter.and.luke Doesn’t get better than this #newyorkcity #nyc #westsidehighway #9to5 #running ♬ Morning Train (Nine to Five) [Edit] – Sheena Easton

A soldier lost his clothes.

@thehottestlatinoever Can I B Your Commander in Charge?#Army #USA #Soldier ♬ Party – J Gutta Maan

Romelu Lukaku posed for Calvin Klein.

@calvinklein We don’t like to wake up early either… #calvinklein #RomeluLukaku ♬ original sound – Calvin Klein

Maluma took a dip.

@papijuancho Cuantas veces han escuchado #JUNIO ♬ Junio – Maluma

Paul and Luke Harwerth rocked the boat.

@twinsauce It’s becoming a tradition when we travel to dance on boats. huge thank you to Captan Andrew and his Dad Greg for being so generous with their time and taking us out on their boat! Dc: @brookieandjessie #b#boatdancel#lizzod#danced#dronedronedance @lizzo ♬ 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) – Lizzo

And The Old Gays broke out the leather.

@oldgays Today’s #leather forecast: #HOT with a chance of #pain ♬ original sound – The Old Gays