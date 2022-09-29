Olivia Wilde made this conservative cry after calling him a “hero to the incel community”

Don’t Worry Darling‘s press tour has been nothing short of madness, and now its torrent of tabloids has claimed one more (unlikely) victim: Anti-LGBTQ conservative pedagog Jordan Peterson.
The Olivia Wilde-directed thriller has been feeding those of us who live on the extreme end of the “messy b*tch who lives for drama” scale, offering up rumored on-set feuds, spit-swapping, and so much more. But even while its busy pulling solid box office numbers, Don’t Worry Darling‘s reign of chaos isn’t over yet.
The latest unfolded on a recent edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored, of all places. The disgraced English “host” welcomed Canadian “professor” Peterson onto his program to talk about whatever it is two conservative trolls talk about.
But, at one point, Morgan referenced an Interview Magazine profile of Wilde, in which the actor-director revealed that Don’t Worry Darling‘s villain (played by Chris Pine) is based on Peterson. In the piece, she describes Peterson as “this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,’ and Morgan wondered what he thought of that label:
“Incels being these weirdo, loner men who are despicable in many ways—is that you?,” Morgan asked. “Are you the intellectual hero to these people?”
“Sure, why not,” Peterson responded. “You know, people have been after me for a long time because I’ve been speaking to disaffected young men.”
It’s at this point in the conversation that Peterson gets visibly choked up. “Aren’t the marginalized supposed to have a voice?” Well, sure, Peterson, but you don’t seem to care about anyone’s voice but your own.
In any event, Morgan calls attention to his guest’s welling tears, and that’s when Peterson really dials up the theatrics:
“It’s very difficult to understand how demoralized people are, and certainly many young men are in that category,” he says. “You get these casual insults, these incels—what do they mean? These men, they don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women who are very picky, and good for them. Women, like, be picky. That’s your gift, man. Demand high standards from your men. Fair enough. But all these men who are alienated, it’s like they’re lonesome and they don’t know what to do and everyone piles abuse on them.”
The generalizing from Peterson? Far too much. Well all know why men like him get called incels, and it’s because they’ve often said or done far worse to women, or other actually marginalized communities.
Despite the waterworks, Peterson claims he wasn’t all that offended by Wilde’s words, calling it a “low-level” insult. Apparently, it even convinced him to check out Don’t Worry Darling‘s trailer: “I thought, ‘I’d go see that movie.’ and perhaps I will, probably.”
Of course, Peterson somehow found a way to turn it around and inflate his own ego: “I hope that if I had to be played by someone, [Chris Pine] is a very good-looking man, so that seems alright… I hope he gets my fashion style choice right when he plays me. And it was a joke—all of that was a joke.”
Har-har, Peterson. Don’t flatter yourself, darling.
For the curious, you can watch Peterson’s crocodile tears in the interview below, starting just after the 39:50 mark.
JTex
Jordan Peterson is far from perfect, which he will freely admit. I still believe he is not deserving of a lot of the hate he gets.
If you really listen to Peterson’s material, you will come out with the understanding that he is not against anyone except for people who try to redefine reality or claim unearned moral authority absent of self-reflection.
In one of his greatest talks about identity politics – which are a hot button topic for many, and understandably so – he spoke about the dangers of making any demographic group a monolith, because the ultimate minority is the individual. The individual is the logical conclusion of intersectionality. Each person has a set of privileges and disadvantages, and it becomes unhelpful to favor any one group’s privileges or disadvantages because of this.
Some incel men behave in despicable ways, and I understand how Peterson’s compassion for them can be triggering. And yet it is still correct to state that some men are also demoralized and underappreciated in our society. He outright encourages women to be picky about their partners, he simply goes on to state that this has had consequences in some disaffected men, and my read is that he sees the potential for treatment through compassion and understanding.
There is nothing wrong with this. We don’t all have to be the rehabilitators of our people, but we should not pile on hate to someone who is willing to understand and do the work that triggers us.
mailliw110
If I need help from a stranger, I’d ask for it.
abfab
The unlovable stinking pile of crap, AKA as our x prez, would be the CEO of The Incels if he was broke. ”oh how horrible, women suck, none of them love me”. Right, douche bag. It wasn’t you they loved it was your credit cards.
Oh brother. The Proud Boys are incels….does anyone find that hard to believe? Incel men are pigs. Some women are too..just look at Marjorey Divorced Green! She should start a club for unlovable female misfits.
Pull yourselves together, dudes. You all need a club like you need a hole in the head.