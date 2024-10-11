Welcome to Bop After Bop and it’s completely different because it’s a new week of queer music releases but also still Bop After Bop. I know… sounded really bratty, didn’t it? Well, if you weren’t into that, we’re more than certain you’ll be into all this week has to offer from new queer music releases, cause it’s got everything from dance, folk, punk and beyond.

Get ready to sweat with the latest edition of Bop After Bop…

“Sympathy is a knife (remix)” by Charli XCX feat. Ariana Grande

Issa knife! Brat is forever, and so is fame, and Charli and Ariana team up to tackle all of it’s complexities in the most brat way possible on the remixed edition of Charli’s smash album, titled brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. Ariana’s addition to “Sympathy is a Knife” brings a new perspective to the brutally blunt track, as she addresses the body shaming and rumors that have followed her post-Wicked transformation. Meanwhile, Charli takes aim at the industry, reflecting on her recent rise and how artists are often ignored until they make an impact—only to be scrutinized once they do. The remix’s sharper sound mirrors their shared frustrations, with each line cutting deeper into the reality of navigating success in a world eager to see you stumble.

“Cupid’s Bow” by Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander is back, and he’s wielding his “Cupid’s Bow” with precision. The first taste of his upcoming solo album Polari—due February 2025—this single marks Olly’s step away from his Years & Years persona, diving deeper into his own identity and queer history. With pulsating electro-pop beats courtesy of Danny L Harle, “Cupid’s Bow” blends ’80s club nostalgia with a modern edge. It strikes at the heart of lingering desire, identity and connection, teasing the album’s exploration of Polari—the secret slang language that was used by gay men during the 1900s. If “Cupid’s Bow” is any indication, Polari is set to be as layered and impactful as the language it’s named after, with Alexander aiming for the top of the pop game.

“teenage nightmare” by Mad Tsai

Bi king Mad Tsai just dropped the angsty pop anthem every queer teen (and grown-up) needs in their playlist. Along with the release of his new EP teenage nightmare, out today, the title track delivers raging guitar strums and scream-worthy lyrics, taking us through the ups, downs, and dramatic eye-rolls of adolescence. With a perfect mix of emotional lyricism and catchy hooks, this track is a cathartic bop for anyone who’s ever felt like the main character in their own coming-of-age movie.

“CAVE” by Tove Lo, Dom Dalla

Dom Dolla and Tove Lo have blessed us with a collab. “CAVE” is a haunted, brooding bop that blends Dom’s sleek production with Tove’s sultry storytelling about a hot, toxic ex you just can’t shake. (We’ve all been there, right???) With a pulsing D&B beat and a Jersey club bounce, this track drips with drama and is guaranteed to make you cave to the rhythm.

“Do My Dance” by Moonchild Sanelly

Moonchild Sanelly is back with a bang, dropping her high-octane single “Do My Dance” ahead of her upcoming album Full Moon (out January 10, 2025). Known for her fearless fusion of funk, electronic, and afro-punk, the South African artist’s latest track is a bright, bubbly, genre-bouncing anthem that layers rapid-fire verses before exploding into an irresistible singalong chorus. With collaborations ranging from Beyoncé to Steve Aoki, Moonchild continues to push boundaries, and “Do My Dance” offers the perfect preview of her full creative evolution.

“Buffalo” by Hurray for the Riff Raff

Hurray for the Riff Raff’s new track “Buffalo” is a stunning slice of Americana that captures the heart of country storytelling. With the artist’s velvety vocals and poignant lyrics, the song explores themes of survival, love, and memory, wrapped in the warmth of acoustic guitars and traditional folk sounds. Inspired by travels in New Mexico, “Buffalo” feels both intimate and expansive, with its rootsy, reflective vibe tapping into the deep emotional core of folk music. A standout from their new album The Past Is Still Alive, this track cements them as one of the most captivating voices in modern Americana.

Lastly, because we love to tease as much as the next new music column, looks like Lil Nas X is ready to drop a new bop for us all next month, and we’re ready for what he’s about to deliver!!

