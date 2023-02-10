Olympian Matthew Mitcham has joined OnlyFans and now his medals aren’t what everyone wants to see

Matthew Mitcham is diving into a whole new pool of followers.
15 years after winning gold at the 2008 Olympics, Mitcham is dipping his toes in steamier waters with the official launch of his OnlyFans account.
The 34-year-old announced the start of his subscription-based membership with a teasy photo showcasing his medal-winning bare backside as he lounged on his bed. Inviting to say the least!
https://t.co/YHl76pHMG2 pic.twitter.com/2lYPMSYyAX
— Matthew Mitcham (@matthew_mitcham) February 8, 2023
Mitcham is following in the footsteps of his husband of nearly three years, Luke Rutherford, who has an established and explicit presence on the platform
While it’s unclear if the married duo will collaborate on screen, subscribers will definitely get more than they are seeing of Mitcham on other sites.
“For everything that would be banned on Instagram and TikTok,” Mitcham described what’s to come in the bio of his new account.
And while OnlyFans has become synonymous with X-rated content, it doesn’t seem like Mitcham is planning to get too scandalous for $10 a month. At least not yet.
“Please don’t expect anything too risqué,” he warned his potential subscribers.
Mitcham’s latest money-making endeavor isn’t the only way he’s been sharing more of himself with his fans. Earlier this month, he spoke candidly about his past mental health and addiction struggles.
Mitcham described how his fame in the aftermath of the Olympics made it hard for him to ask for help.
“There was a lot of fear for me – being in the public eye, being recognizable, being in sport – there’s a huge taboo with drugs and sport,” he told Pink News. “There was a lot of fear that prevented me from doing it but ultimately it was the best decision I ever made.”
Since getting sober 7 years ago, Mitcham has continued being a role model and activist working with various LGBTQ charities and organizations.
And with the launch of his OnlyFans, it looks like he’s ready for a little more play too.
If you’re not ready to drop cash on Mitcham’s OF, you can enjoy these thirst-inducing shots for free…
Donston
I don’t have an issue with public figures getting OnlyFans. But it’s almost always a form of desperation. It’s rarely this empowering, “groundbreaking” thing that queer media (particularly this site) keeps trying to make it be. And sometimes it’s a money grab, where guys use their queer male fan base and exploit queer-dom in general for validation and attention. Sex work is fine. But let’s be real about what’s really going on in it and what drives many people to it. Y’all did the same thing with Tyler Posey when it’s more obvious than ever that he did started an OF in the midst of mental health, drug and financial struggles, and he was very much exploiting his fan base for over-priced PG-13 photos and using guys who are unabashedly into guys for some quick checks. Just be more careful with propping up every cute white guy who is “queer friendly” and/or gets naked.
dbmcvey
Interesting about us gay men, we want to see the nudes but we also want to look down on the people who do them.
Donston
I don’t know if this is a response to my post, but what you’re saying doesn’t have much to do with what I said. I have zero issue with nudity. Nudity and sex work are two different things. How we talk about sex work and how we talk about the ways public figures engage with their audience needs to be more nuanced. The one way praising or bashing is almost always a mistake. Both approaches further slut shaming and sex work shaming and furthers exploitation and naïveté. I’m also not that caught up in seeing public figures naked. Seeing some private parts ain’t that serious to me.