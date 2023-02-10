Olympian Matthew Mitcham has joined OnlyFans and now his medals aren’t what everyone wants to see

Matthew Mitcham is diving into a whole new pool of followers.

15 years after winning gold at the 2008 Olympics, Mitcham is dipping his toes in steamier waters with the official launch of his OnlyFans account.

The 34-year-old announced the start of his subscription-based membership with a teasy photo showcasing his medal-winning bare backside as he lounged on his bed. Inviting to say the least!

Mitcham is following in the footsteps of his husband of nearly three years, Luke Rutherford, who has an established and explicit presence on the platform

While it’s unclear if the married duo will collaborate on screen, subscribers will definitely get more than they are seeing of Mitcham on other sites.

“For everything that would be banned on Instagram and TikTok,” Mitcham described what’s to come in the bio of his new account.

And while OnlyFans has become synonymous with X-rated content, it doesn’t seem like Mitcham is planning to get too scandalous for $10 a month. At least not yet.

“Please don’t expect anything too risqué,” he warned his potential subscribers.

Mitcham’s latest money-making endeavor isn’t the only way he’s been sharing more of himself with his fans. Earlier this month, he spoke candidly about his past mental health and addiction struggles.

Mitcham described how his fame in the aftermath of the Olympics made it hard for him to ask for help.

“There was a lot of fear for me – being in the public eye, being recognizable, being in sport – there’s a huge taboo with drugs and sport,” he told Pink News. “There was a lot of fear that prevented me from doing it but ultimately it was the best decision I ever made.”

Since getting sober 7 years ago, Mitcham has continued being a role model and activist working with various LGBTQ charities and organizations.

And with the launch of his OnlyFans, it looks like he’s ready for a little more play too.

If you’re not ready to drop cash on Mitcham’s OF, you can enjoy these thirst-inducing shots for free…



