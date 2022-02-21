Olympic skier suffers “frozen penis” during cross-country race

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenn Jr. (@remilindholm)



The Winter Olympics in Beijing came to a close yesterday. Some of the outdoor events were marred by particularly cold and challenging weather conditions.

In fact, as the temperature plummeted to 1F (or even colder with wind chill), organizers took the unusual step of reducing the 50km cross-country ski race to just 30km on Saturday. They also delayed the event by an hour, although this seems to have made little difference when it came to protecting the 61 competitors.

Finland’s Remi Lindholm revealed afterward that his penis froze during the event. He raced for an hour and 15 minutes in freezing winds, wearing what appears to be a thin ski suit (we presume he also wore some sort of thermal undergarment!)

Like many other skiers, he also had plasters on his face to protect his skin. He suffered a similar frozen dick incident in Ruka, Finland, last year.

“You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished … it was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in,” he told Finnish media. “It was just about battling through.”

Lindholm finished in 28th place.

He said that after he finished, he used a heat pack to try and warm up his frozen body parts.

“When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable,” he added.

Lindholm re-shared a Finnish news story about his frozen penis to his Instagram stories, not disputing it was indeed his penis that froze up.

Many of the athletes were photographed with extensive frost around their faces upon finishing the race. If you swipe through Lindholm’s Instagram photos, you can see what we mean.

The decision to shorten the event left one British athlete fuming beforehand.

Andrew Musgrove tweeted before the event, “FIS have just shortened the Olympic 50km to a 28km because it’s a bit cold and windy. I don’t see that that will make it any warmer or less windy.🤷‍♂️ What a [email protected]*king joke!”

FIS have just shortened the Olympic 50km to a 28km because it’s a bit cold and windy. I don’t see that that will make it any warmer or less windy.🤷‍♂️ What a [email protected]*king joke! — Andrew Musgrave (@musgraveandrew) February 19, 2022

Musgrove later said he was disappointed to only achieve 12th place in the final, which was won by Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov.