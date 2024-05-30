While Netflix’s Elite has thrust a medley of gay actors into the limelight, none have showcased their multi-hyphenated talents and ascension to international stardom like Omar Apollo.

Last year, Apollo appeared on the soundtrack to the steamy whirlwind gay rom-com that is Red, White & Royal Blue and made his acting intentions known to Variety. His triple threat status is being secured as he continues to dominate music and fashion.

The first-generation Mexican-American artist solidified his status as one of pop’s most exhilarating newcomers in 2022 with “Evergreen,” marking his debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

In true Gen Z fashion, the ultra-sentimental song went viral on TikTok.

Apollo was surprised by the world’s pick of his first charting song. He told Vanity Fair, “I never thought it was going to be [Evergreen]. It meant so much to me, but I never imagined it would resonate the way it has.”

He said the song was the last one added to his debut album Ivory, yet it ate the whole cake.

The 27-year-old was hardly twiddling his thumbs while watching the millions of streams come in. He spent the year touring with SZA.

Naturally, the world always has room for iconic gay artists like Lil Nas X and Troye Sivan, so gay men lost it when Apollo announced his sophomore album with the release of its first single, “Spite.”

“Why you gotta ruin every night? 50K I spend it out of spite / everytime I see you on my phone, hate that I still need you with my life,” he sings on the track.

Apollo is unapologetic in his feelings as an artist. With his sultry vocals, it’s impossible not to fall under his spell if you weren’t already captivated by his aura.

“‘Spite’ is a song about a long-distance relationship and wanting to show the other person that you’re okay without them even though you feel like you need them,” he told Rolling Stone. “It’s an angry song about not being able to have someone all to yourself.”

Perhaps referencing an open relationship? That sounds like gay problems – and rights – to us.

He proclaimed his upcoming album, God Said No, is his best yet, which one could argue isn’t hard out of two. But the sentiment remains. With Beyoncé as his inspiration, he can’t go wrong.

“​​It’s a sequence that is made to be listened to front to back…The songs, the writing, the narrative, everything about it is just from someone who has progressed in music,” he added.

Apollo’s lyrical romanticism and genre-blending style—R&B, funk, soul, and hip-hop—make his music such a joy ride.

Enough Hot Girl Summers. He’s giving Fall in Love Spring. Perhaps the plot is about to thicken with his unexpected friend, Daddy-in-Chief Pedro Pascal.

They sent gays worldwide running to take a cold shower after they were snapped hanging out together.

And now with a track on the new album named “Pedro,” everyone is going feral with the speculation it’s about The Mandalorian himself.

But Pascal might feel remiss if we overlooked Apollo’s foray into fashion, particularly his stellar Loewe’s campaign featured in VMAN.

“I love attention,” he told the magazine. And attention certainly loves him.

But what’s most special about seeing Apollo become one of the most desired gay faces in Hollywood is that his journey is just beginning. Never mind that he already has his own hot sauce, Disha Hot, inspired by his mother’s recipe and soon to be carried by Taco Bell.

He’s well on his way to becoming the biggest gay pop icon we’ve seen yet, showcasing his talent across various domains.

It starkly contrasts his humble beginnings working at a Guitar Center during his younger days.

If there’s anything Apollo can’t do, we’ve yet to see.

Don't forget to share: