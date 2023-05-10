Omar Apollo on the exact moment he realized he was gay & why he may be perfect boyfriend material

credit: Getty Images

From his Grammy nomination for Best New Artist to opening for SZA on her SOS Tour, Omar Apollo’s music career continues to move forward at full speed.

But in a new interview, the 25-year-old singer took time out of his hectic schedule to reflect on the the moment he realized he was gay, how his queerness informs his work, and why he just may have the qualities of a great boyfriend.

During a conversation with 55-year-old fashion designer Willy Chavarria for the New York Times, the two gay Mexican-American artists described their joint experiences of being closeted in high school.

Chavarria went first by detailing how he initially dated women in the ’80s.

“Right before I went to high school, I was like, ‘I’m going to be the most sought-after kid in school.’ I went in and dated Susie, I dated Veronica, I was the homecoming king, boom, boom, boom. I did it all in high school and then, as soon as it was over, I left,” said the Senior Vice President of Design at Calvin Klein. “I knew I needed to be free and, to be honest, my sexuality wasn’t fully realized until, well, way after Susie.”

While Apollo grew up three decades later in a more accepting world, he too hadn’t fully come to terms with his authentic self during his high school years.

“No, I didn’t even know I was gay. OK, I did — but not really,” he told the outlet. “I was 17 when it really hit me, and I remember I was in the shower like, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.'” Gays of a certain age could only dream of such a calm, cool, and collected reaction.

Upon making the realization, Apollo said he still didn’t immediately come out and instead “just made music about … things.”

Apollo was 17 in 2014, which is about three years before his song “Ugotme” exploded on Spotify in 2017. In the the years since, he released two EPs, a mixtape, and his debut studio album Ivory in 2022.

His success is all the more sweeter since he’s been able to achieve it while being out and proud.

“I try never to think about the way I’m perceived. It’s impossible for me to force my queerness because it’s just who I am,” the “Evergreen” singer said. “My real-life relationships are the ones I want to tend to. The others are totally beyond my control.”

Speaking of relationships, Apollo may soon have even more guys knocking down his door because he divulged he’s not a fan of breaking hearts.

“I’d rather be broken up with. I’m an empath — I feel too much of the other person,” he shared. “I don’t know, there’s something nice about sitting with sadness. I’ve been carrying it my whole life.” ¡Ay pobrecito, papi!

While Apollo didn’t mention if there was someone special currently in his life, you’re free to pretend he’s all yours.

