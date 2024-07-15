It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

LEADING MAN: Speedo king Luke Evans will don clothes to star opposite Game of Thrones queen Emilia Clarke in the new Amazon Prime thriller series Criminal. However, the action hero role will no doubt have him flexing his muscles playing a former Special Forces agent from an outlaw fam. [Variety]

REBEL YELL: Days after Rebel Wilson accused producers on her directorial debut film The Deb of sexual harassment and embezzlement, the trio of executives have sued her for defamation and allege she tried to steal a writing credit. [The Hollywood Reporter]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

BATHING BEAUTY: A squeaky-clean and ripped to shreds Lenny Kravitz, 60, had the internet thinking dirty things after sharing shots of himself taking a bubble bath.

BABYGIRL BATTLE: With gay pop hanging in the balance, Omar Apollo addressed those rumors that he and Troye Sivan were feuding. [Uproxx]

LOVE ALL: Wimbledon women’s singles champion Barbora Krejcikova paid a powerful tribute to a gay tennis icon and praised the LGBTQ+ community following her win on Saturday. [Outsports]

OH RICKY YOU’RE SO FINE: Ricky Martin‘s stellar year keeps getting better and he was just named one of People En Español’s “50 Most Beautiful People”. Other hotties on the list include bisexual pop divas Anitta and Kali Uchis, Baby Reindeer‘s Nava Mau, and Maluma. [People En Español]

KYLIE’S GAY CHARIOT: Queen Kylie Minogue was the envy of every gay man as she was carried to the stage of her London concert by the bicep-baring dynamic duo of Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey. Padam!

BODY BY JAKE: If you’re not watching the riveting legal thriller Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ you are missing out on some fine acting, a tense plot that keeps you guessing, and Jake Gyllenhaal taking it all off. [The NSFW clip is an eyeful.]

SURVEY SAYS: These are the 10 best party destinations for LGBTQ+ travelers. [Gaycities]

DRAGON QUEEN: House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy opens up about season 2 of the HBO series, navigating fame and how they are trying to carve out space for nonbinary and genderfluid people. [British GQ]

ICON: Acting legend André De Shields, who currently stars in Cats: The Jellicle Ball, opened up about finding himself through the word “queer” and offered advice to younger fans with his “three cardinal rules.”

STUNT QUEEN: Fired Fox News homophobe Tucker Carlson spread an insane conspiracy theory claiming out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is actually straight. [Washington Examiner]

GOOD LUCK BABE: Chappell Roan scored her first Top 10 hit and it’s a win for queer music. [INTO]

HIGH SCHOOL REDO: Over 300 gay elders danced the night away at “Senior Prom” held in a local zoo that helped them reimagine the milestone event of their closeted youth. [LGBTQ Nation]

IDOL BEHAVIOR: Queer American Idol season 22 contestant Alto Moon has released an R&B-style cover of Death Cab for Cutie’s “I Will Follow You Into the Dark” as part of a three-part video series for MTV and Visit Seattle in which Moon tours the Emerald City.

Related* Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher comes out and posts photo with his boyfriend Besides being a racing driver in his own right, Ralf is the younger brother of Michael Schumacher.

Don't forget to share: