Omar Apollo’s latest back-arching TikTok has the gays looking disrespectfully

Omar Apollo lying shirtless in a field of grass.

Heartthrob singer Omar Apollo has had a quick upward trajectory over the last year; his debut album Ivory was well-received and popped up on tons of “best of” lists, his single “Evergreen” blew up on social media, and by the end of 2022 he’d racked up tens of thousands of new fans and a nomination for Best New Artist at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Perhaps most impressive of all is his nomination for Breakout Musical Artist at the 2023 Queerties, which are publicly open for voting now through February 21st.

His rise is naturally due to his musical talent, the relatability of his material, and — in no small part — because he’s a certified hottie.

The openly gay singer is seeing another boost in attention recently following the release of a particularly booty-ful TikTok that shows him putting his best asset forward.

He’s serving “How I act in front of my crush” realness:

@omar.apollo

I fell! ??

? original sound – Omar Apollo

Apollo acts like he’s being tossed against the car seat on accident, saying “I fell!” in faux-embarrassment while arching his assets as far out as possible. He then tells the person just off camera to rub it before quickly cutting himself off with a “My fault.”

While a very healthy number of folks are cringing at the heavy “blaccent” coming out of this non-Black man raised in Hobart, Indiana, plenty others are foaming at the mouth at his back-arching behavior.

As they say, he’s “never beating them bottom allegations”:

For those who are thirsting but can’t name a song of his, check out his hit track, “Evergreen”: